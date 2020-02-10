Samsung has started to roll out a new software update for its Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone from 2017. The update brings in the month-old January 2020 security patch to the device with no additional fixes or stability improvements. The Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT users are getting the update in the South American region with countries including Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Columbia, and more. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The initial rollout in South America is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update bumps up the software build version number to J701MUBS8CTA4, and its firmware size is about 2.0 GB based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch.

The January 2020 security patch with the update fixes several critical vulnerabilities in the device. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions remotely. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Galaxy J7 NXT update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e made its debut back in July 2017. It flaunts a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It also comes with an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. The device additionally has a single rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy J7 NXT sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

