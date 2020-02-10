comscore Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update rolls out with January 2020 security patch
News

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update rolls out with January 2020 security patch

News

The Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT latest update fixes several critical vulnerabilities in the device.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 6:51 PM IST
samsung galaxy j7 nxt 3gb

Samsung has started to roll out a new software update for its Galaxy J7 Nxt smartphone from 2017. The update brings in the month-old January 2020 security patch to the device with no additional fixes or stability improvements. The Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT users are getting the update in the South American region with countries including Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Columbia, and more. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other countries, including India, will have to wait for the update. The initial rollout in South America is to ensure that there are no critical bugs before it becomes globally available.

Related Stories


The Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update bumps up the software build version number to J701MUBS8CTA4, and its firmware size is about 2.0 GB based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS. The update does not bring any new features, GetDroidTips reports. It just includes bug fixes, security enhancements with January 2020 Android security patch.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

The January 2020 security patch with the update fixes several critical vulnerabilities in the device. This flaw could have allowed a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions remotely. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The Galaxy J7 NXT update is rolling out via OTA (over the air) in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all units globally. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to System -> System -> System updates -> Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 security patch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e update rolls out with January 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e made its debut back in July 2017. It flaunts a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It also comes with an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. The device additionally has a single rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and f/1.9 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy J7 NXT sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 10, 2020 6:51 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

11490

Android 7.0 Nougat
1.6GHz Octa-Core Processor
13 MP with f/1.9 aperture

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India

Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers

News

Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers

Most Popular

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Realme C3 review

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India

Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Why Xiaomi made Mint Keyboard for its smartphones?

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 gets February security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 gets February security update
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards
Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others

Deals

Flipkart TV days: Top deals on smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG and others
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets February 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : वोडाफोन ने 1.5GB डेली डाटा प्लान पेश किए जाने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Poco X2 कल दोपहर 12 बजे पहली बार फ्लिपकार्ट पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत और सेल ऑफर के साथ खरीदें

WhatsApp ने iOS के लिए जारी किया डार्क मोड अपडेट

Flipkart TV Days : स्मार्ट टीवी खरीदने का शानदार मौका, मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट

कॉल ऑफ ड्यूटी (Call of Duty) को 15 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया डाउनलोड

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy J7 NXT update brings January 2020 security patch
MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus
Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299

News

Tecno Spark Go Plus with 6.52-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,299
Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 teaser page hints at design and battery capacity on Amazon India
Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers

News

Poco X2 first sale on February 11: Price in India, features, offers