Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy A5 (2017) update brings August 2019 Android security patch and more
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy A5 (2017) update brings August 2019 Android security patch and more

The Galaxy J7 Pro and A5 (2017) update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 1:14 PM IST
Samsung’s mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy J7 Pro and the Galaxy A5 (2017) are getting new software updates. Rolling out over the air (OTA), the update brings August 2019 Android security patch along with bug fixes and performance improvements. The patch brings fixes to 17 vulnerabilities affecting the Samsung Galaxy devices. It patch also includes fix for other vulnerabilities that are found within the Android OS.

The news was first reported by SamMobile. It is a little impressive considering the latest flagship Galaxy S10-series smartphones still run on July 2019 Android security patch. To update your Galaxy J7 Pro or the Galaxy A5 (2017), you can head over to Settings > Software Updates > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with the 64GB option (expandable up to 128GB via SD card). It features a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) AMOLED display. The device is powered by an octa-core Exynos chipset clocked at 1.6GHz coupled with 3GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel camera with flash on both, the rear and the front. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE. It is armed with a 3,600mAh battery. 

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with Exynos 7880 octa-core SoC clocked at 1.9GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. For photography, the smartphone sports a 16-megapixel camera both in the front and rear with f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera is supported with a LED flash. Fuelling the Galaxy A5 (2017) is a 3,000mAh battery.

Features Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
Price
Chipset 1.9GHz Octa Core Processor Exynos 7870 Octa-Core 1.6GHz Processor
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s custom UI
Display Super AMOLED display-5.2 inch-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels)
Internal Memory 32 GB, 3 GB RAM 64 GB, 3 GB RAM
Rear Camera 16 MP 13 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Flash
Front Camera 16 MP 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture, Flash
Battery 3000 mAh battery with Fast Charging 3600 mAh battery

