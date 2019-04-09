Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

It looks like Samsung is finally rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to its Samsung Galaxy J8 device owners. According to the latest information online, Samsung is also rolling out the April 2019 Android security patch along with the Pie update. The update currently seems to be rolling out in Russia, but it is likely that Samsung will increase the scope of the rollout to cover other markets across the globe.

Initially reported by SamMobile, this update bumps up the version number to J810FPUU3BSD1. The software version is expected to be different in different markets depending on the device variant and region. If you are a Samsung Galaxy J8 user then you can head to the “Software update” section in the “Settings” app on their device and then tap on the “Download updates” to manually check for the update. In case that does not work then you should try at a later time.

The report noted that the update file is already available for download and manual installation online but Samsung users are only advised to do this if they can’t really wait for the official roll out of the update and they know what they are doing. They should also ensure that the update file is compatible with their device model else they can wait for the update to roll out at its own gradual pace.

Like any other software update in the past, Samsung is likely to roll out the new Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy J8 devices in a phased manner. This means that the update will only reach a very small segment of users on the first day. Once the company ensures that there are no reports of any major hidden bugs that may have slipped the beta testing then Samsung can go ahead and roll the update to a wider audience.