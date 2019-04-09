comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung is also rolling out the April 2019 Android security patch along with the Pie update for its Samsung Galaxy J8 users.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 4:49 PM IST
samsung galaxy j8 lead

Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

It looks like Samsung is finally rolling out the Android 9 Pie update to its Samsung Galaxy J8 device owners. According to the latest information online, Samsung is also rolling out the April 2019 Android security patch along with the Pie update. The update currently seems to be rolling out in Russia, but it is likely that Samsung will increase the scope of the rollout to cover other markets across the globe.

Initially reported by SamMobile, this update bumps up the version number to J810FPUU3BSD1. The software version is expected to be different in different markets depending on the device variant and region. If you are a Samsung Galaxy J8 user then you can head to the “Software update” section in the “Settings” app on their device and then tap on the “Download updates” to manually check for the update. In case that does not work then you should try at a later time.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The report noted that the update file is already available for download and manual installation online but Samsung users are only advised to do this if they can’t really wait for the official roll out of the update and they know what they are doing. They should also ensure that the update file is compatible with their device model else they can wait for the update to roll out at its own gradual pace.

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

Also Read

Samsung drops Galaxy J-series and merges the product with Galaxy A lineup

Like any other software update in the past, Samsung is likely to roll out the new Android 9 Pie update for the Galaxy J8 devices in a phased manner. This means that the update will only reach a very small segment of users on the first day. Once the company ensures that there are no reports of any major hidden bugs that may have slipped the beta testing then Samsung can go ahead and roll the update to a wider audience.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2019 4:49 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple
News
Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

Vivo becomes PUBG Mobile Open Contest 2019 sponsor

Gaming

Vivo becomes PUBG Mobile Open Contest 2019 sponsor

Lenovo Z6 Pro confirmed to house Snapdragon 855 SoC ahead of launch in April

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro confirmed to house Snapdragon 855 SoC ahead of launch in April

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared
Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 leak reveals Snapdragon 7150, 48-megapixel camera and more
Samsung Galaxy A30 gets April 2019 Android security patch with improvements to earphones and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A30 gets April 2019 Android security patch with improvements to earphones and more
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

अगर PUBG Mobile खेलने में हो एक्सपर्ट, तो इस टूर्नामेंट में जीत सकते हैं 17 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम

5G पर चीन से लेकर अमेरिका क्यों है जल्दी में? 1 सेकंड में मूवी डाउनलोड का नहीं वॉर, सिक्योरिटी और आर्थिक तरक्की का भी है मामला

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई सैमसंग Galaxy A90 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, 48-मेगापिक्सल का होगा कैमरा

Moto G7 Plus इस शानदार नए कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

हुवावे ने भारत में लॉन्च किए P30 Lite और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users
News
YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users
New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

News

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced
Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

News

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared