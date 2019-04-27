comscore
Samsung Galaxy J8 gets Android 9 Pie update with April security patch in India

The rollout of the latest Android Pie update for Galaxy J8 devices globally began earlier this month. The update also reportedly brings the April Android security patch.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 2:53 PM IST
Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

Samsung recently rolled out the latest Android 9 Pie update for its budget Galaxy J6 smartphone with software version J600GDXU3BSD9. Now, the South Korean giant has released the same update for the Galaxy J8 smartphone in India. The rollout of the latest Android Pie up­date for Galaxy J8 devices globally began earlier this month. The update also reportedly brings the April Android security patch.

Furthermore, the update is 1,196MB in size, and it brings with it Samsung‘s new One UI experience. It is released via OTA (Over-the-Air) and Galaxy J8 units will get it gradually, Sammobile reports. One can check the update by heading to the phone’s Settings menu, then Software update and download updates. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy J8 was launched back in June 2018 in India.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy J8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset. The affordable handset packs a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ resolution. Samsung launched the handset with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy J8 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage option. You can expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Taking about the cameras, there is a dual rear camera setup on the rear side and a single camera for selfies on the front side. At the back, the unit packs a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

For clicking selfies and making video calls, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone also offers support for face unlock feature and includes a variable selfie flash. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options of the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy J8 was launched with a price label of Rs 18,990. Currently, it is available for Rs 15,990.

