comscore Samsung brings July security update 2020 to Galaxy M31 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31 gets July security 2020 update
News

Samsung Galaxy M31 gets July security 2020 update

News

The company is offering the update to users in India over the air and should be available in the coming days.

  • Published: July 23, 2020 6:25 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-M31

(Representational image)

Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting a new update this week. According to reports, the Galaxy phone gets the July 2020 security patch and a slew of other features. The update gets firmware version M315FXXU1ATG2 and has a file size of 659MB, which makes it more than just a regular update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s gets Rs 1,000 price cut in India

The update is rolling out over the air (OTA), and you can also check for the status via Settings – Software update on your device. In addition to the security patch, the changelog says, the new update brings RCS service for Vodafone Idea users. This is a data-centric messaging service that allows you to send photos or texts via the internet. It has been tipped to replace the traditional SMS service. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched with Android 10 Go Edition; everything we know

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

The other big addition with this update is Glance. This is a service that displays ads and content on the lock screen. It has been regular feature on Xiaomi’s phones, and this Samsung Galaxy M is now getting it as well. Apart from that, the update fixes bugs and offers stability improvements for the device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G prices to be similar to last year

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 earlier this year. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review: Not much has changed since last year

It is one of the cheapest smartphones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. It houses a large 6,000mAh battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2020 6:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

17499

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611
64MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
News
Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

News

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

Laptops

Avita Liber V with 10th gen processors teased

Most Popular

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon

News

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

News

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details
Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India
Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera
Best 64MP Camera Phone

Top Products

Best 64MP Camera Phone

हिंदी समाचार

Prime Day 2020 सेल में iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Galaxy M31समेत कई फोन पर मिलेंगे ऑफर

Honor 9S स्मार्टफोन 31 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, 10 हजार रुपये से कम हो सकती है कीमत

Huawei Freebuds 3i ईयरबड्स एक्टिव नॉइस कंट्रोल और 3 माइक के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च

लॉन्च हुआ दुनिया का सबसे छोटा 4जी स्मार्टफोन Jelly 2, क्रेडिट कार्ड जितना बड़ा है साइज

Vodafone Idea को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली बड़ी राहत, केंद्र को लौटाने होंगे 833 करोड़

Latest Videos

Realme C11 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C11 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

News

Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
News
Infinix Smart 5 details spotted online, could launch soon
Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details

News

Samsung brings new Android update to Galaxy M31: Check details
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 get OxygenOS updates
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched

new arrivals in india

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers