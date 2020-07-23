Samsung Galaxy M31 is getting a new update this week. According to reports, the Galaxy phone gets the July 2020 security patch and a slew of other features. The update gets firmware version M315FXXU1ATG2 and has a file size of 659MB, which makes it more than just a regular update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s gets Rs 1,000 price cut in India

The update is rolling out over the air (OTA), and you can also check for the status via Settings – Software update on your device. In addition to the security patch, the changelog says, the new update brings RCS service for Vodafone Idea users. This is a data-centric messaging service that allows you to send photos or texts via the internet. It has been tipped to replace the traditional SMS service.

The other big addition with this update is Glance. This is a service that displays ads and content on the lock screen. It has been regular feature on Xiaomi's phones, and this Samsung Galaxy M is now getting it as well. Apart from that, the update fixes bugs and offers stability improvements for the device.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 earlier this year. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. It comes with 6GB RAM and option for 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the smartphone runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 operating system.

It is one of the cheapest smartphones from Samsung to feature a 64-megapixel rear camera. The quad rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro and another 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter with wide f/2.0 aperture and supports 1080p video recording. It houses a large 6,000mAh battery.

