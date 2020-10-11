Samsung is going to launch the new variant of Galaxy M31 in India very soon. We have a very good idea about its hardware details, the camera setup and much more. We also know that it will be available via Amazon in the market. And now, we also know how much the phone is going to cost, all thanks to the e-commerce shopping giant. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

The Galaxy M31 Prime edition is listed on Amazon over here, with a ‘notify me’ sign. But as you can see in the banner, the phone will cost Rs 16,499 for the base variant. The features are quite similar to the regular Galaxy M31 version. So, we’re yet to see what’s different from the Prime Edition. Also Read - Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

The phone will be available in 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants. While the price of base variant is out, we still don’t know how the 128GB storage model will cost for buyers. The listing also says buyers of the Galaxy M31 Prime edition will get three months of complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime service, which includes Prime Video, Prime Music and shopping benefits.

Watch: Weekly News Roundup October 9

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition specifications

As per the details available on Amazon, the phone will come powered by Exynos 9611 processor, with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB storage. Apart from this, the phone gets an Infinity-U notch display and it will have a 32 megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone will come with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor.

It will feature a quad rear camera setup, with a primary 64 megapixels camera. In addition to that, the phone will have an 8-megapixel super wide lens, 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will come loaded with a 6000mAh battery, which will come with 15W charging support via USB Type C port. The smartphone will also have space to install micro SD card, letting you expand storage further.

Story Timeline