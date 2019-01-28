comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20

News

The upcoming Galaxy M series will replace its existing Galaxy On and J series of devices.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M series

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung India is all set to launch its upcoming series of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M lineup. The upcoming lineup of smartphones is aimed at the budget and mid-range price segment and it is likely to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Asus, and Motorola. As reported previously, Samsung is planning to launch the smartphones today on Amazon India at 6 PM. As the launch date of the device approached, a number of details about the device lineup leaked out on the internet. Just hours before the launch, we think this is the right time to recap everything that we know about the upcoming devices.

As part of the launch, the company is planning to reveal a number of devices including the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. The company is also working on two additional devices, the Galaxy M40, and Galaxy M50. It is rumored that the company will reveal these devices at a later date. The company is not planning to hold an actual event for the launch and instead, it will just show the listings on Amazon India and Samsung India website. The upcoming Galaxy M series will replace its existing Galaxy On and J series of devices.

Improved design and camera

As previously reported, the devices will come with an improved design as compared to what we have seen in the budget and mid-range segment. The company has already teased that they will come with the Infinity-V style notch at the front of the device, the name given to the currently popular water drop notch. The company has also added a fingerprint scanner at the back of the device to bring an essential feature to its entry-level devices.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

In addition to that, the lineup will also bring a dual camera setup on the back of the device with a regular lens on the primary sensor and a super wide lens on the secondary sensor. The front will only come with a single camera sensor though we are not sure about the resolution. There are not many details available about the Galaxy M30 which may likely mean that the company will only reveal the Galaxy M10 and M20. One thing to note here is that the devices will not come with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out of the box. Instead, the company is planning to launch the Android Pie update in the month of August.

Better internals and Battery improvements

Another USP of this lineup will be more powerful internals along with improved battery life. As previously reported, the company is expected to add its Exynos 7870 SoC on the Galaxy M10 along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and Exynos 7904 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage on Galaxy M20. Talking about the battery, the company is claiming big things with larger battery capacity and support for Fast Charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch; to start at Rs 7,990

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch; to start at Rs 7,990

As previously reported, M10 is likely to come with a 3,400mAh battery while the M20 is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery. The company claims that the new device lineup will support up to 3x the charging speeds when compared to its previous offerings. The company added on its device teaser page for the Galaxy M lineup that it will pack devices with a 15W fast charger.

Expected Pricing and availability details

Moving to the pricing details of the devices, the 2GB RAM and 16GB variant for the M10 will be priced at Rs 7,990 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant for the M10 is likely to be priced at Rs 8,990. Moving to the details for the M20, the company is likely to price the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant for Galaxy M20 at Rs 10,990 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant may be priced at Rs 12,990. According to previous reports, the devices will go on sale on Amazon India and Samsung India stores starting March 5, 2019.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7872 hexa-core
  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
India will soon mark presence on Moon with Chandrayaan-2: Modi
thumb-img
News
Facebook 'tricked' kids, parents to spend money on 'free' games: Report
thumb-img
News
TRAI hopeful of 90% customer on-boarding by February 1 deadline
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6T users reporting battery drain issue caused by an unknown bug

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

India will soon mark presence on Moon with Chandrayaan-2: Modi

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go

News

Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked; likely to compete with Xiaomi Redmi Go
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 price in India leaked again ahead of January 28 launch
India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint

News

India smartphone mkt expands 10% in 2018, fastest among major mkts: Counterpoint
Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite

Deals

Huawei Republic Day 2019 offer: Flat Rs 7,000 off on P20 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit clear Bluetooth certification

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, घटी हुई कीमत के साथ आज से खरीद के लिए उपलब्ध

Realme C1 का अपडेटेड वेरिएंट आज होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Realme C1 का अपग्रेडेड वेरिएंट बड़ी बैटरी के साथ कल होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

व्हाट्सएप बिजनेस के दुनिया भर में हैं 50 लाख एक्टिव यूजर्स

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने क्लाउड बिजनेस को बढ़ाने के लिए ओपन-सोर्स स्टार्ट-अप खरीदा

News

Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
News
Samsung Galaxy M series India launch: Here is all we know about the Galaxy M10 and M20
Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera

News

Vivo V15 Pro leaked case reveals triple cameras, reaffirm pop-up front camera
Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme U1 update with 'fingerprint shooting for camera' arrives: Madhav Sheth
Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks

News

Cyber attacks outpacing physical terror attacks
Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake

News

Facebook denies claims that half of its accounts are fake