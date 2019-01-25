comscore
Samsung Galaxy M series' ultra-wide camera teased by Bollywood actress Disha Patani

The back of the Galaxy M devices will also come with a fingerprint scanner, and a Samsung logo towards the middle.

  • Published: January 25, 2019 9:29 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M teaser Disha Patani

Image credit: Instagram Disha Patani

Samsung seems to have teamed up with Bollywood actress Disha Patani to generate some hype about its upcoming Galaxy M series of devices. Patani posted a 46-second-long video teasing the upcoming device lineup on her Instagram account. The video briefly gives us a glimpse at the design of the smartphone both from the front as well as back. As noted in the video, the device comes with two camera lenses, the primary sporting a regular while the secondary camera packing a super wide-angle lens.

Patani also confirmed that the device is set to launch on January 28, 2019, at 6:00PM on Amazon India. This likely indicates that Samsung may not hold a formal launch event and instead, directly launch the device for the world. According to the video, the device will come with a waterdrop-like notch on the front of the device along with a thick chin at the bottom. The company seems to have added a power button on the right side of the device. Moving to the back, the device will sport a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash in vertical alignment towards the top-right side.

The back will also come with a fingerprint scanner, and a Samsung logo towards the middle of the device. We could also spot the volume rocker on the device which too is located on the right side of the device. Taking a look at the software, it is likely that the device will come with the usual Samsung Experience interface.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019

As previously reported, the device will not come with Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box. Instead, the company plans to launch the Android Pie-based update for the Galaxy M series in the month of August. The company is planning to reveal a number of devices during the announcement. These may include the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. Galaxy M40 and M50 are also in works, but are likely to be launched at a later date.

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

