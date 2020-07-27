Samsung Galaxy M01 Core launched at Rs 5,499: Entry-level Android Go smartphone and more

Samsung has launched its new entry-level Android Go smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core, in India. The budget offering is priced at starting Rs 5,499. The handset appears to be a rebranded model of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which was launched in Indonesia last week. Also Read - Samsung Exynos processor could power Windows PCs soon

As for the key highlights, the Galaxy M01 Core is based on Google’s Android Go platform. It offers MediaTek chipset with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is essentially same as the Galaxy A1 Core, but Samsung says that it comes with several ‘Make for India’ features. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series to get 25W fast chargers

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch soon: Realme V5, Samsung Galaxy M31s and more

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Price in India, availability

The starting 1GB RAM+16GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M01 Core will be available at Rs 5,499. The second variant with 2GB RAM+32GB internal storage will cost you Rs 6,499. It will be made available across Samsung’s retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals from July 29. Consumers will have option of three colors – Black, Blue, and Red

Specifications and features

The Galaxy M01 Core features a 5.3-inch PLS display panel with HD+ display resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It also gets thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the screen as it is an entry-level smartphone. The handset runs on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with starting 1GB RAM variant and 16GB internal storage. The phone comes in two variants. The second model offers 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. Samsung has included the option of microSD card expandability.

The smartphone comes with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash unit. Looking at the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. As noted above, the big highlight of the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core is its Android 10 Go Edition experience. For some context, Go Edition is designed to run on smartphones with limited RAM.

Consumers will also get a 3,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy M01 Core just like the A01 Core. The device is just 8.6 mm thick, and Samsung claims to offer up to 11 hours battery backup. Other features include a 3.5mm audio socket along with a hybrid SIM slot.

