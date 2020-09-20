comscore Samsung Galaxy M01 Core Android Go phone gets new price | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01 Core now priced under Rs 5,000 in India
News

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core now priced under Rs 5,000 in India

News

Samsung launched the entry-level Android Go smartphone earlier this year in the country.

  • Published: September 20, 2020 3:49 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level phone gets a new price cut this week. The device running on Android Go platform is now available starting from Rs 4,999 in the market. As you might be aware, the Galaxy M01 Core comes in 1GB and 2GB RAM variants. But with the announcement of Android 11 Go, it was made clear that 1GB RAM phones will not get the update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears in live-images

This could have prompted Samsung to clear the stocks of the phone. Which is why you can get the Galaxy M01 Core for Rs 4,999 and the 2GB RAM variant for Rs 5,999. The revised prices are applicable on Samsung’s website as well as Amazon India. Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 Core as its new entry-level Android Go smartphones in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core specifications

The Galaxy M01 Core is based on Google’s Android Go platform. It offers MediaTek chipset with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is essentially same as the Galaxy A1 Core, but Samsung says that it comes with several ‘Make for India’ features. Also Read - The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

The phone features a 5.3-inch PLS display panel with HD+ display resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It also gets thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the screen as it is an entry-level smartphone. The handset runs on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with starting 1GB RAM variant and 16GB internal storage. The phone comes in two variants. The second model offers 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. Samsung has included the option of microSD card expandability.

Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings September security patch

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M31 update brings September security patch

The smartphone comes with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash unit. Looking at the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The phone gets a 3,000mAh battery and Samsung claims to offer up to 11 hours battery backup.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 20, 2020 3:49 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5499

Android v10 (Q)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 processor
8.0 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
News
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

News

Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

News

YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

News

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

Most Popular

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

News

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked
Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor

News

Galaxy S21 would use the ISOCELL Vizion sensor
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core now available for under Rs 5,000 in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core now available for under Rs 5,000 in India
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears in live-images

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears in live-images

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO F17 Pro का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट और कैशबैक

Infinix अगले सप्ताह लॉन्च करने वाला है दो सस्ते SNOKOR ईयरफोन्स

15 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ और SpO2 मॉनिटर फीचर के साथ Amazfit Band 5 हुआ लॉन्च

कोरोनाकाल में फर्जी Aarogya Setu समेत कई ऐप्स के जरिए 14.3 करोड़ मैलवेयर ने किया साइबर अटैक: रिपोर्ट

OnePlus 8T ऑफिशियली हुआ Amazon India पर टीज, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi
Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look

News

Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
News
Microsoft Surface Duo bends but the hinge design is durable
Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked

News

Google new Nest speaker, Chromecast dongle official images leaked
Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked

News

Realme Narzo 20 series set for India launch, prices leaked
Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC

News

Nokia 3.4 budget smartphones gets certified by FCC
Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

News

Xiaomi could soon launch a cheaper 108MP smartphone

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers