Samsung Galaxy M01 Core entry-level phone gets a new price cut this week. The device running on Android Go platform is now available starting from Rs 4,999 in the market. As you might be aware, the Galaxy M01 Core comes in 1GB and 2GB RAM variants. But with the announcement of Android 11 Go, it was made clear that 1GB RAM phones will not get the update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G appears in live-images

This could have prompted Samsung to clear the stocks of the phone. Which is why you can get the Galaxy M01 Core for Rs 4,999 and the 2GB RAM variant for Rs 5,999. The revised prices are applicable on Samsung’s website as well as Amazon India. Samsung launched the Galaxy M01 Core as its new entry-level Android Go smartphones in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core specifications

The Galaxy M01 Core is based on Google’s Android Go platform. It offers MediaTek chipset with up to 2GB RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is essentially same as the Galaxy A1 Core, but Samsung says that it comes with several ‘Make for India’ features. Also Read - The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

The phone features a 5.3-inch PLS display panel with HD+ display resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It also gets thick bezels on the top and the bottom of the screen as it is an entry-level smartphone. The handset runs on MediaTek MT6739 SoC with starting 1GB RAM variant and 16GB internal storage. The phone comes in two variants. The second model offers 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage. Samsung has included the option of microSD card expandability.

The smartphone comes with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash unit. Looking at the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The phone gets a 3,000mAh battery and Samsung claims to offer up to 11 hours battery backup.

