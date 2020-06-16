comscore Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 goes on sale via Flipkart: Check full specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 are budget offerings from the Korean smartphone maker in the country.

  • Published: June 16, 2020 8:48 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01

Samsung has been offering the Galaxy M01 and M11 for sale on Flipkart every Tuesday. Today is no exception. The two new budget smartphones in the Galaxy M-series will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM today. The Korean smartphone maker introduced the new smartphones on June 2, 2020 as its latest budget offerings. It claims that these devices do not compromise on style quotient. Here is a look at two devices ahead of the sale today in India. Also Read - Oppo Find X2, Nokia 5310, Samsung Galaxy A21s: Check out the phones launching in India this week

Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01 is one of the most affordable smartphone in the Galaxy M-series right now. Priced at Rs 8,999 in India, it debuts as a direct competitor to Realme Narzo 10A in the country. Samsung is offering only one storage option with this device. The Galaxy M01 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via expandable memory slot. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset with Adreno 505 graphics processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 receiving June 2020 security patch in the form of One UI update

The Galaxy M01 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. There is dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, you get a 5-megapixel shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes in black, blue and red colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Purple BTS edition launched in new Haze Purple color

Galaxy M11: Price in India and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11, as the name clearly reveals, is a step up from the Galaxy M01. Available starting from Rs 10,999, the smartphone comes in two different storage options. The base model is priced at Rs 10,999 and it offers 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage, which is available for Rs 12,999. You will be able to purchase the device in black, violet and metallic blue color options.

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is triple rear camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is designed to compete with devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme Narzo 10 in this segment.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2020 8:48 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11

10999

Android 10 with One UI 2.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
13 megapixel primary, 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2 megapixel depth sensor
Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01

8999

One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens

