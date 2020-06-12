comscore Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart: Check price, full specifications

News

The Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 are budget smartphones from Samsung in India.

  • Published: June 12, 2020 9:12 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01

Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11, the two new budget smartphones in the Galaxy M-series, will go on sale today. The budget smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM. The Korean smartphone maker introduced the new smartphones as budget devices that don’t compromise on style quotient. Here’s everything you need to know about these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M01 at Rs 8,999 in India. At that price, it becomes a direct competitor to Realme Narzo 10A in the country. Like many other smartphone makers, Samsung is also offering only one storage option with this device. The Galaxy M01 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via expandable memory slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specifications and more

In terms of specifications, it features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset with Adreno 505 graphics processor. There is dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, you get a 5-megapixel shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes in black, blue and red colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Galaxy M11: Price in India and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 is the second new device to join the Galaxy M-series. It will be available starting from Rs 10,999 and comes in two storage options. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It will be available in black, violet and metallic blue color options.

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, suggests report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week, suggests report

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is triple rear camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is designed to compete with devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme Narzo 10 in this segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 12, 2020 9:12 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11

10999

Android 10 with One UI 2.0
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
13 megapixel primary, 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2 megapixel depth sensor
Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01

8999

One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
News
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications

Sony PlayStation 5 design announced

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 design announced

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Features

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies

News

Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Neo Review

Huawei Watch GT 2e Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Review

OnePlus 8 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z review

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications

Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies

Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week

Snapchat Camera Kit announced, will power camera in other apps

Adobe Photoshop Camera: Good app for Instagram lovers

Work From Home: Speed up your computer with these 5 tips

Work from home: Best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000

What is Jio Platforms?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A21s स्मार्टफोन भारत में अगले हफ्ते हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

How To Use Paytm : पेटीएम को ऐसे करें यूज, दो क्लिक में करें पेमेंट और रुपये रिसीव

Android 11 beta पिक्सल डिवाइस के लिए हुआ जारी, दूसरे स्मार्टफोन्स को करना होगा इंतजार

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, IdeaPad Slim 5, IdeaPad Gaming 3, Yoga Slim 7i नोटबुक भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

13 साल बाद नोकिया का यह फोन नए अवतार में होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है खूबियां

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India

News

Best Budget Smart TV's to buy in India
Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience

Hands On

Blloc Ratio: A radical take on your smartphone experience
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now
Weekly News Roundup

News

Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
News
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart
Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications

News

Realme Narzo 10A sale in India today: Price, specifications
Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies

News

Snapchat gets new Action Bar, Topics and Story Replies
Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform

News

Amazon India launches 'School from Home' section on its platform
Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s to launch in India next week