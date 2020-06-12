Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 sale at 12PM on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M01 and M11, the two new budget smartphones in the Galaxy M-series, will go on sale today. The budget smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart at 12:00PM. The Korean smartphone maker introduced the new smartphones as budget devices that don’t compromise on style quotient. Here’s everything you need to know about these devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

Samsung Galaxy M01: Price in India, Specifications

Samsung has priced the Galaxy M01 at Rs 8,999 in India. At that price, it becomes a direct competitor to Realme Narzo 10A in the country. Like many other smartphone makers, Samsung is also offering only one storage option with this device. The Galaxy M01 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via expandable memory slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India: Check price, sale offers, specifications and more

In terms of specifications, it features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset with Adreno 505 graphics processor. There is dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, you get a 5-megapixel shooter. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes in black, blue and red colors. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Galaxy M11: Price in India and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M11 is the second new device to join the Galaxy M-series. It will be available starting from Rs 10,999 and comes in two storage options. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,999. It will be available in black, violet and metallic blue color options.

The Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood. There is triple rear camera setup on the back with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is designed to compete with devices like the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Realme Narzo 10 in this segment.

