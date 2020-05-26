comscore Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in June | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch by the first week of June in India under Rs 10,000: Report

Both the phones will make its debut in the first week of June and may cost around Rs 10,000.

  Published: May 26, 2020 2:31 PM IST
Samsung seems to be gearing up for the launch of two new devices in its Galaxy M-series. The latest Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphones are the Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11. Now, as per a report, both the phones will make its debut in the first week of June and may cost around Rs 10,000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite goes on sale in China

According to 91Mobilles, the devices will sell across all of Samsung’s online and offline platforms and will also be available across e-commerce platforms. The source has also revealed the key specifications of the Galaxy M01. However, we already know the official specifications of the Galaxy M11 beforehand because it was recently launched in the UAE. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Android 10 One UI 2.1 update rolling out in India

Galaxy M01 specifications, features

The smartphone features a 5.71-inch HD+ TFT display that runs at a resolution of 720×1,560 pixels. The device also features a waterdrop style notch in the middle. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4: Check expected price and more

In terms of photography, the Galaxy M01 features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 5W standard wired charging support.

On the software front, the device runs on the unknown version of Android OS out-of-the-box with OneUI custom skin. The Samsung Galaxy M01 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and face recognition for security.

Galaxy M11 specifications, features

Moving on to the Galaxy M11, it flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ TFT display running at a resolution of 720×1560 pixels. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS out of the box.

For shutterbugs, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, including a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M11 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For biometric authentication, it also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

