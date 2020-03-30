Samsung Galaxy M01 gets Wi-Fi certification

Smartphone giant Samsung seems to be working on a new low-end smartphone. The company is planning to launch this smartphone as part of its existing Galaxy M lineup. The series has long focused on budget and mid-range devices. However, the addition of this device is likely to extend the series to include possibly entry-level smartphones. The smartphone that we are talking about here is the Samsung Galaxy M01. According to a new report, this rumored entry-level smartphone has just received Wi-Fi certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. Wi-Fi certification is one of the last certifications that a smartphone maker has to get before they are able to sell the smartphone. Here is what it means.

Samsung Galaxy M01 Wi-Fi certification; details

It is quite easy to understand what a Wi-Fi certification means for the average customer. It means that the Smartphone maker or electronics company has almost finalized the product. In addition, if all goes well, the company is ready to launch the product in the market. This likely means that Samsung Mobile is all geared up to launch its latest Galaxy M01 in the market. The company is likely to launch the smartphone in the coming months, if not weeks. We are anticipating the launch to be months away due to the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

According to a report from Gizchina, previous leaks have revealed that the device will sport Snapdragon 439. In addition, the smartphone will likely feature 3GB RAM with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2 skin. The Wi-Fi alliance listing of the smartphone shared some more information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M01.

Taking a closer look, the device will come with support for Wi-Fi b/g/n protocol. In addition, the smartphone will also feature the “SM-M015G/DS model number. “DS” string here indicated that the smartphone will feature Dual-SIM support. Beyond this, other reports also indicate that Galaxy M01 will be similar to the Galaxy A01. Samsung is also likely to launch the device in emerging markets including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Russia.

Story Timeline