Samsung Galaxy M01, and M11 launching today; sale scheduled for 3PM

The possible pricing, specifications, and features for both the devices have already leaked online. Let’s check out the details regarding the sale time and features of the Samsung Galaxy M01, and M11 here.

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung is all set to launch its latest budget smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy M01, and the M11 in India. The company is scheduled to launch the devices at 12 PM today. Beyond this, the possible pricing, specifications, and features for both the devices have already leaked online. We have already covered all these details in a recent report. In addition, e-commerce giant Flipkart just shared some new information regarding the upcoming devices. Inspecting the latest information, it seems like Flipkart shared the sale time for the Galaxy M01 and M11. Let’s check out the details regarding the sale of the Samsung Galaxy M01, and M11 here. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM to be available soon: Price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01, M11 sale time and specifications

The “Upcoming Launches” section in the “Mobile” category on Flipkart revealed the sale timings for the upcoming devices. As per the section, both the Samsung Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M11 will go on sale starting from 3 PM. The listing did not reveal any additional information beyond the things we already know. We are not sure if this will be an open sale or a time-limited event until stock lasts. If Samsung has limited stocks then it will likely reveal the second sale date by the end of the day. As previously noted, the Galaxy M11 has already launched in UAE a couple of weeks back. This means that we are already aware of its design and specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book S 2020 laptop launched with Intel Lakefield processor

Watch: PUBG Mobile Secret Map gameplay revealed

However, to recap, Galaxy M11 will feature a punch-hole design for the selfie camera with a thick chin at the bottom. It will also sport a 6.4-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with HD+ resolution and an Octa-core SoC. We will also get up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage along with a 5,000mAh battery and USB Type-C port. Samsung will also add support for 15W fast charging technology. Other features include a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front will also feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with Android 10-based Samsung One UI 2.0 and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M11 and M01 set to launch on June 2; design, specifications and pricing leaked

The Galaxy M01 is expected to come with a 5.71-inch TFT panel with HD+ resolution. Samsung has also likely added Snapdragon 439 SoC with 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. The device will feature a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 15W fast charging support. Users will also get a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Moving to the front, we will get a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Expected pricing and more

It is worth noting that the Flipkart sale posters are only available on the mobile app of the e-commerce platform. The company will also likely sell the devices on its Samsung India website along with the offline market. Finally, we also likely know the expected pricing of upcoming smartphones. As noted in the past, the M01 is likely to sell at Rs 8,999. Moving to the Galaxy M11, we will get the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant for Rs 10,999. Samsung has also priced the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11
android 10
1.8GHz octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 5-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Smart TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए आएगा, Flipkart से इस कीमत में खरीदें

48MP कैमरा, 5,020mAh बैटरी के साथ Redmi Note 9 Pro दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

Jio ने अपने यूजर्स को दिया खास ऑफर, अब फ्री में मिलेगा 2 जीबी डेटा प्रतिदिन

Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक

शाओमी ने इस आकर्षक स्मार्टफोन की कीमत बढ़ाई, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा रुपये

