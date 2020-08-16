comscore Samsung Galaxy M01 comes to Amazon at discounted price from Aug 18
Samsung Galaxy M01 now coming to Amazon at discounted price from August 18

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 in June in India. The affordable smartphone comes in three color options of black, blue, and red. It only comes in one variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M01 is now coming to Amazon India from August 18. The e-commerce website has put up a teaser poster with discounted sale price of Galaxy M01. The handset will be made available at Rs 8,399 instead of Rs 8,999 launch price. This discounted price seems to be limited to Amazon because the phone is currently available online through Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart for Rs 8,999. Also Read - Samsung Game Launcher update adds Instant Games and in-game notifications

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M01 in June in India. The affordable smartphone comes in three color options of black, blue, and red. It only comes in one variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage internal storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime flash sale tomorrow: Price in India, offers, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M01: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 ships with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It offers a compact 5.71-inch HD+ TFT, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery that doesn’t support fast charging. It has an Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to skip ToF sensor next year

The internal storage is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio. There is also a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung hasn’t added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Features Samsung Galaxy M01 Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Price 8999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC Media Tek Helio G80
OS One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10 MIUI 12 based on Android 10
Display 5.71 inches-720×1560 pixels 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display -1,080×2,340 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB 4GB + 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor
Front Camera 5-megapixel 8 Megapixel
Battery 4000mah 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging
Best Sellers