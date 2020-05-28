Samsung Galaxy M01 renders leaked, M01s in the works

Samsung is coming up with a new budget device that will likely be called the Samsung Galaxy M01s. This is different from the regular Galaxy M01 that samsung is expected to launch soon. The latest addition in the M-series is expected to be a competitive phone in its price segment, just like other M series devices. The Samsung Galaxy M01 and M01s have been popping up on the web lately. The Samsung Galaxy M01s has now just been confirmed via a certification on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs 27,999

Samsung Galaxy M01

The Galaxy M01 leaked renders which surfaced recently reveal a dual rear camera module comprising a 13-megapixel main camera with an f2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture. Also Read - Samsung launches 5G Exynos 880 processor for mid-range phones

Powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset, the phone will have a 4,000mAh battery to keep things running. It will also feature 32GB onboard storage and 3GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M01 also has a 5.71-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch by the first week of June in India under Rs 15,000: Report

Unlike the Geekbench benchmarking score we found earlier for the device, the new Wi-Fi-alliance page doesn’t reveal any specifications of the phone. The Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M01s, also known by the model number SM-M017F has a single-core score of 757 and a multi-core score of 3,469.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung is also apparently already working on another entry-level device. This is the Galaxy M01s, which was recently spotted on Wi-Fi alliance listings. The phone was previously spotted on Hgeekbench where its listings revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will feature the MediaTek MT6762V/WB processor. As we know, this is the codename for the MediaTek Helio P22. There is also a standard Samsung Galaxy M01 model apart from the M01s, which is likely to feature the Snapdragon 439 SoC. The phone is also expected to feature 3GB RAM and Android 9 software.

Based on the specifications we know so far, it seems likely that Samsung will launch either the Galaxy M01s or the regular M01 in certain markets. Overlapping of the closely specced phones seems unlikely.