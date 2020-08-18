comscore Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with discount
Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Samsung had launched the M01 in June in India. The affordable smartphone comes in three color options of black, blue, and red.

  Published: August 18, 2020 9:18 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M01 is now available from Amazon India as well. Earlier, the phone was only available through Flipkart and Samsung’s own website. But starting today, August 18, the Samsung Galaxy M01 can also be purchased from Amazon India. In case you are looking to purchase it from Amazon, then the e-commerce website is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 8,399 instead of Rs 8,999 launch price. Also Read - itel Vision 1 new 3GB RAM variant first sale today at 12PM on Flipkart

This discounted price seems to be limited time deal to Amazon because the phone is currently available online through Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart for Rs 8,999. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price in India, offers, specifications

Samsung had launched the M01 in June in India. The affordable smartphone comes in three color options of black, blue, and red. It only comes in one variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage internal storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India: Price, offers, features and more

Samsung Galaxy M01: Features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 ships with One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10. It offers a compact 5.71-inch HD+ TFT, a Snapdragon 439 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery that doesn’t support fast charging. It has an Infinity-V Display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The internal storage is expandable by up to 512GB via a microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and FM radio. There is also a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung hasn’t added a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Features Samsung Galaxy M01
Price 8999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
OS One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10
Display 5.71 inches-720×1560 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Battery 4000mah
Best Sellers