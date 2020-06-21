comscore Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 India launch expected soon
Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 India launch expected soon; gets spotted BIS certification site

The Samsung Galaxy M01s phone and Galaxy Watch 3 have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards, hinting at an imminent launch of the devices in India.

  Updated: June 21, 2020 7:26 PM IST
(Representational image)

Samsung has already launched a bunch of devices in the few past months. Now, the company is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy M01s and Galaxy Watch 3 wearable in India soon. Both the devices have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards, hinting at an imminent launch of the devices in India. The upcoming Samsung smartwatch is said to launch in two sizes, including 41mm and 45mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could ship with Tizen OS, v5.5. It is widely expected to retain the popular rotating bezel and features a slim design and a bigger screen. Samsung is expected to offer the fitness watch with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy Watch products, the unannounced successor will also feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is also said to come with MIL-STD-810G compliant design for ruggedness and durability.

Taking about the Samsung Galaxy M01s, the latest BIS listing didn’t reveal any new features or other details about it. But, we do know what possible features it could offer. The previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It is said to ship with Android 9 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 10. It will reportedly launch with a 3GB RAM option, GSMArena reports.

The Samsung Galaxy M01, on the other hand, is said to pack a dual rear camera module comprising a 13-megapixel main camera with an f2.2 aperture. It will be paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front could be a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 439 chipset. The smartphone is expected to have at least a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

  Published Date: June 21, 2020 7:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 21, 2020 7:26 PM IST

Best Sellers