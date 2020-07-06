Samsung is likely to launch its new Galaxy M01s in India soon. The smartphone was up in reports, and now, it has been spotted on a dedicated support page on Samsung‘s India website. The listing clearly mentions the name “Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM)” with model number SM-M017F/DS. The same model number was previously spotted on various certification websites. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for 5 August

Samsung India support page for the Samsung Galaxy M01s is for the dual-SIM version. As noted, the phone will have a 3GB RAM variant (via NDTV Gadgets360). The Galaxy M01s is expected to be the upgrade over Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in June. The Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8,999. Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

Also, a recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s. As spotted in the Google Play console listing, the handset is expected to include a 720p display panel and 2GB of RAM. So you can expect two models, with 2GB and 3GB RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted online with massive 6,800mAh battery

Taking about the Samsung Galaxy M01s latest BIS listing, it didn’t reveal any new features or other details about it. But, we do know what possible features it could offer. The previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It is said to come with Android 9 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 10.

A previous report noted TÜV Rheinland’s website listing. That time it tipped the presence of 4,000mAh battery. Looking at the rumored specs, we are expecting Galaxy M01s to be priced somewhere below Rs. 10,000.

