comscore Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant
News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

The Galaxy M01s is expected to be the upgrade over Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in June.

  • Published: July 6, 2020 10:46 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m21-review-bgr-india-1

Samsung is likely to launch its new Galaxy M01s in India soon. The smartphone was up in reports, and now, it has been spotted on a dedicated support page on Samsung‘s India website. The listing clearly mentions the name “Galaxy M01s (3GB RAM)” with model number SM-M017F/DS. The same model number was previously spotted on various certification websites. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for 5 August

Samsung India support page for the Samsung Galaxy M01s is for the dual-SIM version. As noted, the phone will have a 3GB RAM variant (via NDTV Gadgets360). The Galaxy M01s is expected to be the upgrade over Samsung Galaxy M01 that was launched in June. The Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8,999. Also Read - Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

Also, a recent leak suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s may be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A10s. As spotted in the Google Play console listing, the handset is expected to include a 720p display panel and 2GB of RAM. So you can expect two models, with 2GB and 3GB RAM. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted online with massive 6,800mAh battery

Taking about the Samsung Galaxy M01s latest BIS listing, it didn’t reveal any new features or other details about it. But, we do know what possible features it could offer. The previous leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M01s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It is said to come with Android 9 out-of-the-box, instead of Android 10.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

A previous report noted TÜV Rheinland’s website listing. That time it tipped the presence of 4,000mAh battery. Looking at the rumored specs, we are expecting Galaxy M01s to be priced somewhere below Rs. 10,000.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 6, 2020 10:46 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy A10s

8980

Android 9 Pie
Exynos octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01

8999

One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Pro spotted on Mi Fit app
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon से July 2020 में Electricity, Mobile, Water, DTH बिल पर सीधे 75 रुपये का डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

PUBG Mobile पर खर्च कर दिए 2 लाख रुपये, जानिए कैसे उड़ाई दादा की पेंशन

ग्लोबल टेक कंपनियों Amazon, Google की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, स्थानीय स्टार्टअप को मदद करेगी सरकार

देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

TikTok के बैन के 2 दिनों में देसी Roposo ने जोड़े 2.2 करोड़ यूजर्स, Mitron और Chingari एप की मौज

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max next sale on July 8: Price in India, offers
Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India

News

Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 Pro in India
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect

News

Poco M2 Pro India launch set for tomorrow: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers