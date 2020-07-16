Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy M series device in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company shared the details, pricing, and availability for its Galaxy M01s. Taking a look at the device, it will compete with other companies in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment of devices. The company has priced the device at Rs 9,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Interested buyers can head to Samsung.com, offline retail stores, and other e-commerce websites to get the smartphone. However, before the purchase, let’s check out the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M01s here. Also Read - Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021

Samsung Galaxy M01s launched; details

Taking a look at the features of the smartphone, we get a 6.2-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution. The company has also opted for an Infinity-V style notch on the top to keep things modern. Beyond this, we also get MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with an Octa-Core CPU. As mentioned above, the company is only selling one variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, it has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device with support for up to 512GB capacity. Samsung may launch other RAM and storage variants for the device in the future depending on the customer demands. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

It has also added a rear dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the software side, we also get the “Live Focus” feature with interesting effects while capturing the images. Looking at the front, we get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy M01s will be available in two color variants including “Light Blue”, and “Gray”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

The Galaxy M01s will also feature a 4,000mAh battery to power through the day. Other features of the device include Dolby Atmos technology support and a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Samsung has also added face recognition in the software to make smartphone unlocking experience quick and user-friendly.

