comscore Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch display, and MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999
News

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch display, and MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999

News

Interested buyers can head to Samsung.com, offline retail stores, and other e-commerce websites to get the smartphone. However, before the purchase, let’s check out the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M01s here.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 8:44 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M01s

Smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy M series device in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the company shared the details, pricing, and availability for its Galaxy M01s. Taking a look at the device, it will compete with other companies in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment of devices. The company has priced the device at Rs 9,999 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Interested buyers can head to Samsung.com, offline retail stores, and other e-commerce websites to get the smartphone. However, before the purchase, let’s check out the specifications for the Samsung Galaxy M01s here. Also Read - Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021

Samsung Galaxy M01s launched; details

Taking a look at the features of the smartphone, we get a 6.2-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution. The company has also opted for an Infinity-V style notch on the top to keep things modern. Beyond this, we also get MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with an Octa-Core CPU. As mentioned above, the company is only selling one variant of the device with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. However, it has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device with support for up to 512GB capacity. Samsung may launch other RAM and storage variants for the device in the future depending on the customer demands. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

It has also added a rear dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the software side, we also get the “Live Focus” feature with interesting effects while capturing the images. Looking at the front, we get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Galaxy M01s will be available in two color variants including “Light Blue”, and “Gray”. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

The Galaxy M01s will also feature a 4,000mAh battery to power through the day. Other features of the device include Dolby Atmos technology support and a physical fingerprint scanner on the back. Samsung has also added face recognition in the software to make smartphone unlocking experience quick and user-friendly.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 16, 2020 8:44 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01

8999

One UI 2.0 on top of Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Vivo X50 Pro Review
Review
Vivo X50 Pro Review
TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary

Smart TVs

TCL is offering discounts on its Smart TVs to celebrate its fourth anniversary

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

News

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

News

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

How To

How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details

Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999
Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

News

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report
Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details

News

Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details
Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M2 Pro की अगली सेल 30 जुलाई को होगी, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे और दमदार प्रोसेसर

PUBG Mobile: इन जगहों पर करें लैंडिंग, आसानी से जीत सकेंगे गेम

बराक ओबामा, गेट्स और अन्य दिग्गजों के ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, बिटकॉइन धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ा है मामला

सैमसंग ने चोरी चुपके लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, 10 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Latest Videos

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

News

Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999
News
Samsung Galaxy M01s with MediaTek Helio P22 launched for Rs 9,999
Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report

News

Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021: Report
Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99

News

Mozilla VPN service launches in six countries, priced at $4.99
Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details

News

Samsung launches soundbars, tower speaker in India: Check details
Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

News

Jio TV+ announced in India: Here is all you need to know

new arrivals in india

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers