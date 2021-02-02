comscore Samsung Galaxy M02 with price under Rs 7,000 set to launch in India on Amazon.in
Samsung Galaxy M02 with price under Rs 7,000 set to launch in India on Amazon.in

Samsung Galaxy M02 is all set to launch in India today on Amazon.in. The smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000 to take on Poco M series, Realme C series and Redmi 9 series.

Image: Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy M02 is all set to launch in India on February 2 on the Amazon India website. There will not be any launch event for the phone. The India price of the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be released on Amazon. The e-commerce giant has put up a dedicated page for the Samsung phone, which reveals some of the key specifications and the expected price. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Samsung Galaxy M02: What could be the price?

Amazon India website suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M02 will be priced under Rs 7,000. The website states the price to be Rs 6XXX. We will need to wait till 1PM today to know the official price of the Galaxy M02 smartphone. Going by the Amazon teaser, we expect the smartphone to either be priced at Rs 64,99, Rs 6,999 or Rs 6,990. Also Read - Samsung to launch five new smartphones soon: Galaxy M02, Galaxy A52, Galaxy F12, and more

With this Samsung phone, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the Redmi 9, Realme C series, Poco M series, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in india

The Samsung phone is a tone down version of the Galaxy M02s that launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The top-end model of the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 9,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02: What has been confirmed

Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M02 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V display, among others. The phone comes paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the Samsung phone includes a dual rear camera setup at the back including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Android 10 based One UI software out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: February 2, 2021 9:58 AM IST

