Samsung Galaxy M02 is all set to launch in India on February 2, yes, that’s the same day when Poco will launch its next Poco phone dubbed the Poco M3. The launch date of the Samsung phone has been revealed via a dedicated Amazon India page. The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Amazon website with some of the key specifications as well as the expected price. The smartphone will go official on February 2, 2021, at 1PM on the e-commerce website. Also Read - Samsung launches entry-level Galaxy A02 with price under Rs 10,000

The Galaxy M02 will be a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s that launched in India earlier this month. The Galaxy M02s starts at a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM model. The 4GB RAM model of the phone comes at Rs 9,999. The phone is already available for purchase in the country. Also Read - 5 tips to keep in mind before buying a second-hand smartphone

The expected pricing

As per the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M02 is concerned, the Amazon India page reveals that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 7,000 in the country. It is listed with a price of Rs 6,XXX. We assume it to be Rs 6,999, but take this with a pinch a salt and wait for the company to officially confirm the price of the entry-level smartphone. With the Galaxy M02, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will aim to take on the likes of other entry-level devices including the Redmi 9 series, Realme C series, among others. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series cannot update seamlessly like OnePlus, Xiaomi phones

Samsung Galaxy M02 confirmed specs

The Amazon listing reveals that the Galaxy M02 will come packed with a 6.5-inch Infinity V panel with 720p+ screen resolution. The phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone will be almost similar to the Galaxy M02s. The difference between the two M series phones could be in the storage and RAM departments or cameras.

What we expect

It is said that the Galaxy A02s launched in the Thailand market recently could turn out to the Galaxy M02s in India. If this turns out to be true, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be powered by MediaTek MT6739W chipset, dual rear cameras including a 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone is expected to include a 5-megapixel selfie camera. There could be a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 7.5W battery charging speed.