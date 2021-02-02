Samsung Galaxy M02 has been launched in India at a starting introductory price of Rs 6,799 for the 2GB RAM variant. The entry-level smartphone goes official on Amazon.in and will be available on the e-commerce website, Samsung online store, among others starting February 9, 2021. This is a toned-down version of the Galaxy M02s launched in the country earlier last month at a price starting at Rs 8,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G coming to India probably soon: How much could it cost?

With the all-new Galaxy M02, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of Realme C series, Poco M series, Redmi 9 series, and other entry-level smartphones. The phone comes in four colour options in India including black, red, grey and blue. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02 with price under Rs 7,000 set to launch in India on Amazon.in

Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India

The Samsung smartphone comes in two variants with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The base model of the Samsung phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 6,799. The price of the top-end model of the phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage has not been revealed till now. We can expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal the price of this model on the release date. Notably, this is the introductory price. The official price of the Samsung Galaxy M02 is set at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM model. Also Read - Realme X7, Samsung Galaxy M02, Poco M3: Smartphones launches in India this week

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 comes packed with a 6.5 inches HD+ Infinity V display that the company says offers a “cinema like viewing experience”. The phone is powered by an unnamed MediaTek processor paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This one comes with expandable storage of up to 1TB. One of the key specifications of the Samsung phone is the battery. It comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery. There’s no fast charging support, of course.

On the optics front, the Galaxy M02 comes with a primary 13-megapixel sensor paired with a 2-megapixel image sensor at the rear panel. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 10 based on One UI out-of-the-box.