Samsung Galaxy M02s is all set to launch in India today. The smartphone will go official on Amazon India website at 1PM. Ahead of the launch a lot has been revealed about the Samsung smartphone by the e-commerce website. Also Read - Samsung Neo QLED, solar-powered remote control steal the light at CES 2021

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M20s will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ infinity-V display, which the company claims will offer great viewing experience to users. The Amazon listing page also highlights that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor paired with 4GB of RAM memory. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

The listing further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M series smartphone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery will be able to last for one full day easily in a single charge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to sport 120Hz WQHD+ display, a first for the company

What could be the price?

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M02s was launched in Nepal earlier this week with a NPR 15,999 for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Amazon listing page reveals that the Indian market will also get only one model of the smartphone. The India price of the Samsung Galaxy M02s is expected to lower than the Nepal pricing.

Rumours suggest that in India the Samsung smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000. In India, the smartphone should compete with smartphones like the Redmi 9 series, the Realme 7, among others.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M02s India version will be similar to the Nepal model. The smartphone comes packed with a 6.5-inch display with screen resolution of 720×1560 pixels, TFT waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa- core SoC with Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung phone features triple camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.