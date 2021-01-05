comscore Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications, features
News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M02s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor launched in Nepal. Will launch in India on January 7.

Samsung Galaxy M02s

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy M02s has launched in Nepal and is set to launch in India on January 7. It is priced at Nepalese Rupee 15,999 (approximately Rs 9,900) for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. It is expected to launch at a similar price in India on January 7. The device comes in three colour options: Black, Blue and Red. The device will be made available via online stores in Nepal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's flip cover, S Pen leaked in images

The device is a budget variant and will succeed the Galaxy M01s in India, which starts at Rs 8,999. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch Infinity V display, a triple camera setup at the back, a 5,000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. Also Read - Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02s sports a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity V display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The company is expected to launch a 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in India also, however, we will have to wait till January 7 to confirm this. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on January 7 in India: Here's what to expect

It runs Google‘s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 15W quick charge technology via a Micro-USB port.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. The cameras come with features like ISO control, auto flash, digital zoom, HDR and exposure compensation.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 3:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 3:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Cheapest 5G Smartphones in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord and more

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: Seems like an unbeatable value

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: Seems like an unbeatable value

Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Wearables

Apple to launch its first AR device this year

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Features

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Apps

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications
Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India

Top Products

Upcoming Smartphones Launching in January 2021 in India | BGR India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL का तगड़ा ऑफर, अब 31 मार्च तक करें सस्ते में रिचार्ज

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में लॉन्च, 108MP कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi के इस स्मार्टफोन में आई खराबी, फ्री में ठीक करेगी कंपनी

OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G भारत में 18 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, ये हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications
FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more

Gaming

FAU-G release date, FAU-G trailer, gameplay, download and more
Apple to launch its first AR device this year

Wearables

Apple to launch its first AR device this year
Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

Apps

Twitter acquires social broadcasting app Breaker

new arrivals in india

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers