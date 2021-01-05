Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

Galaxy M02s has launched in Nepal and is set to launch in India on January 7. It is priced at Nepalese Rupee 15,999 (approximately Rs 9,900) for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant. It is expected to launch at a similar price in India on January 7. The device comes in three colour options: Black, Blue and Red. The device will be made available via online stores in Nepal. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's flip cover, S Pen leaked in images

The device is a budget variant and will succeed the Galaxy M01s in India, which starts at Rs 8,999. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch Infinity V display, a triple camera setup at the back, a 5,000mAh battery and the 450 processor. Also Read - Samsung Big TV Days: Get Galaxy A-series phones, Soundbar with QLED, Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung Galaxy M02s: Specifications

sports a 6.5-inch TFT Infinity V display with a resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device will come with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The company is expected to launch a 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in India also, however, we will have to wait till January 7 to confirm this. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M02s launching on January 7 in India: Here's what to expect

It runs ‘s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 15W quick charge technology via a Micro-USB port.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. The cameras come with features like ISO control, auto flash, digital zoom, HDR and exposure compensation.