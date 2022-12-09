Samsung Galaxy M04 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 8,499

Samsung on Friday launched its new budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy M04 in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, a large 5000mAh battery, a 13MP primary camera sensor on the back and more. The smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch for the selfie snapper, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, and Android 12 with OneUI 4.1 Core. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 Amazon teaser reveals storage, design and more

Samsung Galaxy M04 price and availability in India:

Samsung Galaxy M04’s price in India is Rs 8,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The first sale of the device is scheduled to take place at 12 pm (local time) on December 16 via Samsung India’s website and Amazon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M04 with 4GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery to debut in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications:

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch PLS LCD that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Galaxy M04 is powered by the Helio P35 chipset and has 4 GB of RAM and offers up to 4 GB of RAM Plus (virtual RAM) and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device comes preinstalled with the OneUI-based Android 12 OS. Samsung has confirmed that it will receive up to an Android 14 OS update. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 emerge on India's BIS certification confirming an imminent launch

In terms of optics, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The back panel of the device has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an LED flash. The M04 houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports only 10W charging. It comes with dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Samsung is also planning to launch Galaxy A14 5G in the Indian market soon. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with model number SM-A146B/DS is now listed on the Samsung India official website. It is a support page and since the device isn’t official yet, there’s no image or information about the phone.

The smartphone will feature a triple camera setup placed vertically. It will have a 50MP main lens and two auxiliary sensors. Upfront, it is expected to have a 13MP lens for shooting selfies. Under the hood, the device is expected to come powered by Exynos 1330 SoC. There’s another model that may launch in another region with Dimensity 700 chipset. The Dimensity-powered model will have the SM-A146P model number.

Coming to the battery, the device is expected to pack a 5,000mA battery and may have some sort of fast charging. It will come in 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage variant.