Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 next sale on February 7 on Amazon India

While the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 went on sale for the first time today, the next sale of the Galaxy M lineup is scheduled for February 7 at 12:00 PM on Amazon India. The smartphones will also be available via Samsung’s online store. Samsung took the wraps off its new Galaxy M family last week, which marked the debut of the South Korean giant’s online-only sales model. Samsung‘s latest players will be seen competing against Xiaomi, Realme, Asus and Motorola smartphones.

To begin with, the Samsung Galaxy M10 retails at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant, Rs 8,990 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the top-end 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant cost Rs 12,990.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy M10 offers a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 720×1520 pixels resolution. At its core is Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7870 chipset aided by 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It ships with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo. The device is kept alive by a 3,400mAh battery. It doesn’t support fast charging. Optics wise, the smartphone offers a dual camera system at the back, including a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor. There is a 5-megapixel sensor for shooting selfies.

Coming to the Galaxy M20, the device is built around an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Samsung Experience 9.5 UX based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset packs a 6.3-inch Infinity-V display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

In terms of photography, the smartphone comes with a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Up front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Samsung has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery. The handset offers a USB Type-C port which also facilitates fast charging. For security purpose, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock feature too.