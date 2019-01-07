comscore
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 with Infinity-V displays to launch in India by January-end

The Galaxy M20 is rumored to feature the biggest battery on any Samsung smartphone yet.

  Published: January 7, 2019 1:37 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly working on a new Galaxy M-series of smartphones that will replace its existing Galaxy J-series and Galaxy On-series. The new Galaxy M-series smartphones have been spotted in leaks and benchmarking sites revealing some of the key specifications. Now, we have learnt that two smartphones – the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 – are set to launch in India by end of January. It will be a global launch, starting with India, and will later launch in other regions.

Aimed at millennials, both the Samsung smartphones will come with 6-inch Infinity V displays – Samsung’s version of what is popularly called a ‘waterdrop’ notch. These Galaxy M-series devices will be the first Samsung phones in India to come with notched displays. The notch will house a front camera, and just above it will be a small slit that will house the earpiece. Also, unlike the previous Galaxy J and Galaxy On-series that featured AMOLED displays, the Galaxy M-series will switch to LED panels.

The Galaxy M10 is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 bracket, and will be powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will come with a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In the photography department, both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are set to come with dual rear cameras, out of which one will likely be a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M20 will also be Samsung’s first smartphone to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. We have also learnt that the Galaxy M-series smartphones will come with refined software, which may not include much Samsung bloatware to ensure smooth performance. This may also mean that it will come with less pre-installed apps, and may do away with Samsung Knox security. However, there is no word on whether it will run Android Oreo or Android Pie OS.

Samsung has already been facing the heat from Chinese smartphone makers such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi in the entry-level and mid-range segments. With the new Galaxy M-series, Samsung seems to be geared up to give a tough fight to the competition.

