Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 phones to get Android 9 Pie starting June 3

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series with the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The company promised that the latest Android 9 Pie OS will be rolled out sometime in Q2. Keeping its promise, Samsung has now announced that Android Pie will be released to the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones starting June 3. The handsets will also receive the latest security patches.

To recall, the Samsung introduced its all-new Galaxy M lineup in January 2019. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 were the first two smartphones in the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M10 boasts of a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, while the Galaxy M20 offers a full-HD+ 6.3-inch Infinity-V display. Internally, the Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, uses Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset.

Both the Galaxy M10 and M20 sport dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. For selfies, the M10 bears a 5-megapixel shooter, while the M20 packs an 8-megapixel lens. As for the battery, the latter phone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. It offers USB Type-C fast charging. The more affordable Galaxy M10 device comes equipped with a 3,400mAh battery with standard Micro-USB.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M30, the device made its debut in February 2019. The budget-friendly phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers an Infinity-U display design. The handset is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It packs a triple camera setup at the back, which is one of the biggest highlights of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The company has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies. The device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology. The handset ships with Samsung Experience.