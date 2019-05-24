comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 phones to get Android 9 Pie starting June 3
News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 phones to get Android 9 Pie starting June 3

News

Samsung has announced that Android Pie will be released for the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones starting June 3. The handsets will also receive the latest security patches.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 1:12 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (5)

Samsung launched its Galaxy M series with the old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The company promised that the latest Android 9 Pie OS will be rolled out sometime in Q2. Keeping its promise, Samsung has now announced that Android Pie will be released to the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones starting June 3. The handsets will also receive the latest security patches.

To recall, the Samsung introduced its all-new Galaxy M lineup in January 2019. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 were the first two smartphones in the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M10 boasts of a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, while the Galaxy M20 offers a full-HD+ 6.3-inch Infinity-V display. Internally, the Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, uses Samsung’s in-house Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 to buy in May 2019

Both the Galaxy M10 and M20 sport dual-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel lens and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. For selfies, the M10 bears a 5-megapixel shooter, while the M20 packs an 8-megapixel lens. As for the battery, the latter phone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. It offers USB Type-C fast charging. The more affordable Galaxy M10 device comes equipped with a 3,400mAh battery with standard Micro-USB.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M30, the device made its debut in February 2019. The budget-friendly phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It offers an Infinity-U display design. The handset is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It packs a triple camera setup at the back, which is one of the biggest highlights of the phone.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in May 2019

The Samsung Galaxy M30 comes with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The company has also added a 16-megapixel front camera on the Galaxy M30 for selfies. The device is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging technology. The handset ships with Samsung Experience.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 1:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

News

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie
Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

News

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किए 6 नए SD और HD चैनल्स वाले लॉग टर्म प्लान

Call of Duty Mobile: ऐसे मिलेगा इस PUBG जैसे मोबाइल गेम का एक्सेस, यूं करें Pre-Register

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन का एक्सपीरियंस 3 जून के बाद होगा और बेहतर

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

News

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
News
WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India
Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie