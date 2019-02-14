Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

comscore
Galaxy M10 and M20 will be available on Amazon India and Samsung's online e-store.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 4:20 PM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung’s online only smartphones, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, will be up for another flash sale next week. The sale will take place at 12:00PM on Monday, February 19 on Amazon India and Samsung‘s online e-store. Customers planning to buy the Galaxy M20, will be able to purchase it for Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,990. The cheaper Galaxy M10, on the other hand, costs Rs 7,990 for its 2GB/16GB configuration, and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB/32GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Coming to the pocket-friendly Galaxy M10, the handset sports a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of inbuilt storage.

It offers a smaller 3,400mAh battery and runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the imaging front, there is a dual camera system at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Unfortunately, this smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 4:20 PM IST

