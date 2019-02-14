Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 19

Samsung’s online only smartphones, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, will be up for another flash sale next week. The sale will take place at 12:00PM on Monday, February 19 on Amazon India and Samsung‘s online e-store. Customers planning to buy the Galaxy M20, will be able to purchase it for Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,990. The cheaper Galaxy M10, on the other hand, costs Rs 7,990 for its 2GB/16GB configuration, and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB/32GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offers dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Coming to the pocket-friendly Galaxy M10, the handset sports a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of inbuilt storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

It offers a smaller 3,400mAh battery and runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the imaging front, there is a dual camera system at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Unfortunately, this smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner.