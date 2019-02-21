comscore
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 flash sale today at 12PM; Price, specifications

Both smartphones come with Samsung's Infinity-V display and feature dual-rear camera setup.

  Published: February 21, 2019 10:37 AM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will be up for another flash sale today on Amazon India and Samsung’s online e-store. The sale will commence at 12:00PM on both websites. Samsung‘s latest online only Galaxy M series was launched last month, and since then have been made available through flash sales.

In terms of pricing, Samsung Galaxy M10 retails at Rs 7,990 for its 2GB/16GB configuration model, while the 3GB/32GB variant is available at Rs 8,990. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has been priced at Rs 10,990 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 12,990. Both smartphones come with Samsung’s Infinity-V display and feature dual-rear camera setup. You can read our reviews on the website for an informed purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel throws images at 2340×1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 chipset, clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear sensors.

For shooting selfies, the device bears an 8-megapixel camera on the front. It ships with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 offer dual-SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications and features

Coming to the pocket-friendly Galaxy M10, the handset sports a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by Samsung’s home-brewed Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of inbuilt storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

It offers a smaller 3,400mAh battery, and runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. On the imaging front, there is a dual-camera system at the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. Unfortunately, this smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner.

  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 10:37 AM IST

