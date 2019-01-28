comscore
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India: Price, Availability, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy M10 has been priced at Rs 7,990 for the base variant.

  Published: January 28, 2019 6:22 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M series

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung has finally introduced its all-new Galaxy M lineup to the world. The company has launched its first two smartphones in Galaxy M series, called the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, starting with India. The big highlight of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 is that these come with Infinity-V display design, which is similar to waterdrop-style notch screen. Samsung says that the Galaxy M series has been designed ground up in the country for India’s young millennials.

“Galaxy M smartphones are powerful and stylish, and have been designed to cater to the aspirations of today’s tech savvy millennials. With these new devices, we have dialled up a really powerful experience in every dimension. Today’s millennials want a smartphone that is lighting fast, runs longer and comes loaded with latest innovations. Meaningful innovation and customer-centric approach form a part of our very DNA and the new Galaxy M series is an embodiment of that commitment,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 will come in two different variants. The Galaxy M10 has been priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant. It will also come in 3GB RAM and 32GB variant priced at Rs 8,990.

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M20 for the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990, while the 4GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs 12,990. Both new Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones will be exclusively available on Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store from February 5. These will be available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black color options.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20: Specifications and Features

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M10 boasts of a 6.2-inch Infinity-V display with HD+ (720p) display, while the Galaxy M20 comes with a true Full-HD+ 6.3-inch Infinity-V display. Internally, the Galaxy M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage variants. It packs 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage but also comes in a variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Both come with microSD card support.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, uses Samsung’s latest Exynos 7904 octa-core processor that claims to enhance user experience through excellent network speed, smooth multitasking and low power consumption. It will be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage model options.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

While the Samsung Galaxy M20 offers a big 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C fast charging, the Galaxy M10 will come equipped with 3,400mAh battery with standard Micro-USB. Both devices run Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI 9.5 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10
Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7872 hexa-core
  Published Date: January 28, 2019 6:22 PM IST

