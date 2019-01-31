Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 get minor software updates

comscore
The new Samsung smartphones are competitively priced, and will go on sale on February 5 in India.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 11:27 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20 3

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung recently took the wraps off its budget smartphones, named Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, featuring the Infinity-V display. Both the wallet-friendly devices offer ultra-wide rear cameras, identical to the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018). The handsets have reportedly now received their first software update, which seems to be a generic update.

Sammobile reported that the update brings the January 2019 security patch, which was also the part of the first firmware that was released earlier this month. The update also brings a couple of improvements and bug fixes, further enhancing the performance of the units, as per the changelog. The updated software version of the Galaxy M10 is M105FDDU1ASA7 and M205FDDU1ASA9 for the Galaxy M20.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions: On the right track

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions: On the right track

The smartphones, which are competitively priced, are all set to go on sale on February 5 in India. In addition, the update should be available for all the customers right out-of-the-box. Both the handsets run Samsung Experience UI 9.5 based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo, instead of the latest Android Pie OS. The units are expected to get the Android Pie update in August this year, as per the company.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look

The Samsung Galaxy M10 costs Rs 7,990 for the 2GB RAM/16GB storage variant, and Rs 8,990 for the 3GB/32GB configuration. The Glaxay M20 will be available with a starting price of Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs 12,990 for the 4GB/64GB configuration. The units will be available for purchase via Amazon India, and the company’s online website in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black color options.

