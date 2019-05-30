Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 One UI updates rolling out in India with May 2019 Android security patch

Earlier this month, Samsung India announced a timeline for the rollout of software updates for its smartphones. As per the timeline, Samsung’s Galaxy M-series would receive an update on June 3. But the company has surprised users by rolling out the update early.

Users in India have confirmed that their Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have started receiving a software update, SamMobile reports. The biggest change is the jump from Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience v.9.5 to Android Pie-based One UI v1.1. The update also brings the latest May 2019 Android security patch to these devices. It is worth mentioning that the third device in this lineup, Samsung Galaxy M30, received the Android Pie update just last week.

How to update

The update for the Samsung Galaxy M10 is 926MB in size, while the one for the Galaxy M20 is 1883MB in size. Users should be receiving a notification when the OTA update reaches their devices. But in the meantime, one can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings -> Software Update -> Download update manually. Considering the size of the updates, it is recommended to be connected to a strong and stable Wi-Fi connection. One also needs over 20 percent battery on the device to start the update process.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

One UI

Once updated, you will see a big change as far as the overall UI is concerned. Samsung’s One UI reorganizes all the interactive elements in the UI, which are now placed at the bottom for easy access. There is also a new Night Mode, which Samsung says is meant to keep your eyes comfortable. Notifications on the One UI have also become more interactive in the way they let users reply directly from the panel.

The update will also remove preloaded apps on the phone like LinkedIn, and Mobile Office. It introduces support for HEIF (High-Efficiency Image File) image format. The camera on the Galaxy M20 has received a new Scene Optimizer feature that automatically adjusts the color settings. The Galaxy M10 however doesn’t get this new feature.