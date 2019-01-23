Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to get Android Pie update in Q3 2019

Samsung is all set to launch the budget M-series smartphones in India next week, and the event is set to take place on January 29. Two smartphones are expected, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, with starting price of Rs 7,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively. We have come across leaked specifications and features of the Samsung smartphones, and there is one disappointing aspect of both devices – they run Android Oreo.

Yes, Google released Android 9 Pie update last year in August, and five months later, a new smartphone launching with Android Oreo is tad disappointing. And for users buying the Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20 smartphones will have to wait for a long time to get a stable Pie update. The updated roadmap on Samsung Members app reveals that both the smartphones will get Android Pie update in Q3 2019, August to be precise. Now, as it happened in case with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, the official update may rollout before August, but there is no clarity on that.

Samsung Galaxy M10 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M10 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood could be Exynos 7882 SoC paired with 2GB / 3GB RAM options, 16GB / 32GB storage options. In the photography department, a dual camera setup of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel depth sensor is expected at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M20 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, could feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution. It is likely to be powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC paired with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB onboard storage option. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be the massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging feature.