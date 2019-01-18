Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India to start from Rs 7,990

Samsung is all set to refresh its affordable and mid-range offerings with the new Galaxy M-series. The company has scheduled an event on January 28 where it will be unveiling the new Samsung smartphones. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked photos and specifications of both devices. Now, we have learnt that the Galaxy M10 will start at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There will be one more variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is likely to be priced around Rs 9,490.

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will start at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant, whereas the higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage could set you back by Rs 12,990. Both smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The new Galaxy M-series will be replacing the existing Galaxy J-series and On-series smartphones.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M10 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M10 is expected to be powered by an Exynos 7872 SoC with hexa-core CPU, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on top, which Samsung refers to as Infinity-V display. In the photography department, a dual camera setup will be in tow – a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

To keep things ticking, a 3,400mAh battery is expected. On the software front, leaks hint that the Galaxy M10 will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based OS, which is disappointing considering Android Pie has been around for over five months.

Samsung Galaxy M20 expected specifications and features

The Galaxy M20 will be powered by a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Just like the M10, the M20 is also expected to come with a 6.2-inch display, but it is expected to be of full HD+ resolution. In the photography department, the Galaxy M20 is also set to come with dual rear cameras, out of which one will likely be a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M20 could also run Android 8.1 Oreo OS out of the box. To keep things ticking, the Galaxy M20 will be Samsung’s first affordable smartphone to come with a massive 5,000mAh battery. But there is no word on whether or not it will support fast charging.