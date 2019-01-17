Samsung Galaxy M10 leak hints at 6.2-inch screen, Exynos 7872 chipset

Samsung has been struggling to maintain its position as the smartphone market leader in India. In order to counter the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Honor among others, Samsung is changing the strategy as early as this month. The South Korean giant is all set to replace its Galaxy On-series and Galaxy J-series smartphones with a new Galaxy M-series.

The Galaxy M-series will focus at the young generation, and will come with competitive features and an aggressive pricing. Two smartphones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20, are expected to unveil on January 28. Both the smartphones will be sold exclusively via Amazon India, and Samsung’s online shop. The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have been leaked on a number of occasions in the past few weeks. Both smartphones will come with a full-screen Infinity-V display, which is nothing but Samsung’s version of the waterdrop notch.

Now, alleged schematics and specifications of the device have surfaced online. The Samsung Galaxy M10 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display, a hexa-core Exynos 5 Series 7872 SoC under the hood paired with up to 3GB of RAM, and up to 64GB storage.

There’s no fingerprint sensor at the back, though the device may have support for Face Unlock. The smartphone will further be backed by a 3,400mAh battery. Likely connectivity options will include, micro-USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack. On the software front, the device will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Samsung custom UI on top.

As for the camera, the leaked Samsung Galaxy M10 user manual reveals a dual-rear camera setup at the back, which would include the 13-megapixel main sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for portrait shots. Up front, the device would have a single camera lens housed inside its Infinity-V module.