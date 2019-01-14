comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to launch in India on January 28; will be Amazon exclusive
News

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to launch in India on January 28; will be Amazon exclusive

News

Samsung's Galaxy M-series will see an India-first launch to counter Xiaomi, Realme and Asus among others.

  • Published: January 14, 2019 10:52 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m-series-leak-bgr

Samsung has been struggling to maintain its spot as a market leader in India for the past three quarters, while Xiaomi has been steadily holding the top spot. To counter the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Asus among others, Samsung is changing the strategy as early as this month. The South Korean giant is all set to replace the Galaxy On-series and J-series smartphones with its new Galaxy M-series.

The Galaxy M-series will focus on millennials, offering specifications and features to match the competition, and sell them at aggressive pricing. Two smartphones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are expected, and Samsung has revealed that it will unveil these on January 28. Both the smartphones will be sold exclusively via Amazon India, and Samsung’s online shop.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have been leaked on a number of occasions in the past few weeks. Both smartphones will come with a full screen Infinity-V display, which is nothing but Samsung’s version of the waterdrop notch. These smartphones will also come with dual cameras at the back, out of which, one camera will come with a wide-angle lens.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 with Infinity-V displays to launch in India by January-end

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 with Infinity-V displays to launch in India by January-end

The Galaxy M20 will also be Samsung’s first smartphone to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M10 is expected to be priced in the Rs 10,000 bracket, and will be powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will come with a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the software front, both smartphones could run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus will soon be available for sale through offline channels with a price cut of Rs 400 in India
thumb-img
Gaming
12 more professional PUBG players have been banned for hacking
thumb-img
News
Nokia N9 could be the next nostalgic device with KaiOS from HMD Global

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

News

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28
Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to launch with 7.8mm thick body, 4000mAh battery on February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to launch with 7.8mm thick body, 4000mAh battery on February 20
Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 20
Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

News

Dissatisfied by after-sales service, angry Pixel user puts up anti-Google posters in Delhi; Google responds

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 9 PureView और Nokia 6.2 MWC 2019 में हो सकते हैं पेश

वनप्लस 7 की तस्वीर हुई ऑनलाइन लीक, दिया जा सकता है स्लाइडर कैमरा डिजाइन

KaiOS ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम पर बेस्ड नए फोन को जल्द लॉन्च करेगी HMD Global!

शाओमी ने कहा रेडमी Note 7 में दिए गए हैं वाटर-सील्ड पोर्ट और बटन

Nokia 5.1 Plus कल से ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर्स पर होगा उपलब्ध, कीमत में भी हुई कटौती

News

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges
News
Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges
Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28

News

Samsung Galaxy M-series India launch set for January 28
Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018

News

Value of UPI transactions posts over 7-fold rise in 2018
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

News

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status
Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000

News

Honor View 20 to launch in India for nearly Rs 40,000