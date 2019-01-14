Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to launch in India on January 28; will be Amazon exclusive

Samsung has been struggling to maintain its spot as a market leader in India for the past three quarters, while Xiaomi has been steadily holding the top spot. To counter the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Asus among others, Samsung is changing the strategy as early as this month. The South Korean giant is all set to replace the Galaxy On-series and J-series smartphones with its new Galaxy M-series.

The Galaxy M-series will focus on millennials, offering specifications and features to match the competition, and sell them at aggressive pricing. Two smartphones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are expected, and Samsung has revealed that it will unveil these on January 28. Both the smartphones will be sold exclusively via Amazon India, and Samsung’s online shop.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have been leaked on a number of occasions in the past few weeks. Both smartphones will come with a full screen Infinity-V display, which is nothing but Samsung’s version of the waterdrop notch. These smartphones will also come with dual cameras at the back, out of which, one camera will come with a wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M20 will also be Samsung’s first smartphone to feature a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy M10 is expected to be priced in the Rs 10,000 bracket, and will be powered by an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, will come with a new Exynos 7904 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the software front, both smartphones could run Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.