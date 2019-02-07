comscore
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

You may need the luck to be on your side as both the new Samsung devices were sold out within minutes during the first sale.

  Published: February 7, 2019 9:23 AM IST
Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung will hold the second flash sale for two of its newly launched smartphones, the Galaxy M10, and Galaxy M20 today on Amazon India. Similar to the first flash sale, buyers need to be ready on Amazon by 12:00PM to get their hands on the device. The reason we mentioned luck is because both the devices were sold out within minutes during the first sale. The second flash sale comes just a day after the company held the first sale on February 5, 2019, and about a week after the company launched the device last month.

The new Samsung Galaxy M lineup marks a change in the strategy for Samsung as the company as the company is taking the fight to its competition including Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and Asus among others. The lineup offers users a new design along with Infinity-V notch, and other features including improved hardware, dual camera setup on the back, fingerprint scanner, and larger battery with fast charging technology (in Galaxy M20). Let’s dive into the important stuff so that you know everything before the second flash sale.

Pricing, availability and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage and the Rs 8,990 for the second variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. For the Galaxy M20, the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant costs Rs 10,990, and the second variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at 12,990. Both the devices will go on sale on Amazon India starting from 12:00PM and as a second option, they will also available on Samsung online store.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

As part of the launch offers, Samsung is offering “Total Damage Protection” for both the devices as part of the flash sale starting at Rs 699. The company is also offering no-cost EMI (Equated Monthly Installments) for up to six months for people who can’t pay for the entire amount in one go. Buyers will also get the benefit of the Jio Galaxy Club scheme where Samsung and Reliance Jio are offering savings worth Rs 3,110 on prepaid plans for Rs 198 and Rs 299 as “double data offer” lasting for 10 recharges.

Samsung Galaxy M10 and M20 specifications

The entry-level device, Samsung Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch screen and the Infinity-V notch with HD+ display resolution while the budget device. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch display with Infinity-V notch and FHD+ display resolution. For processor and other core internal hardware, the M10 is powered by Exynos 7870 SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and the M20 is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. Samsung has added a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion in both the devices.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

As previously mentioned, both the devices sport a dual-camera setup on the back with a primary camera sporting a 13-megapixel sensor with regular lens along with a 5-megapixel sensor with a super wide lens. The M10 features a 5-megapixel camera sensor and M20 packs an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

The M20 comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging through the included USB Type-C port while the M10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery with regular microUSB port, likely to keep the cost down. Both the devices come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI 9.5 out of the box that looks like the latest One UI interface.

In terms of connectivity options, both the M10 and M20 include Wi-Fi, GPS, 3.5-mm audio socket, VoLTE 4G-enabled dual nano-SIM slots, and FM radio. One notable difference here is that the M10 comes with Bluetooth v4.2 and M20 will come with Bluetooth v5.0. Buyers will have the option of getting both the devices in two colors including the Ocean Blue, and Charcoal Black.

