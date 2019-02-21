Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 exclusive sale for Reliance Jio users kicks off on February 22

Samsung has just teamed up with telecom giant Reliance Jio to hold an exclusive sale for potential buyers. According to the announcement, the sale will be held on February 22, 2019, from 12:00PM-1:00 PM for Jio users. The company claims that this sale will give Jio users a chance to get their hands on the device before other people trying to buy the device on Amazon Flash sales. As part of the sale, Reliance Jio will also offer exciting offers including “a special Double Data Offer” for Jio users on Galaxy M devices.

Interested buyers need to head to a specific window on Samsung.com to access the sale along with Jio.com and MyJio app. On the Jio.com website or the MyJio app, potential buyers need to click on the banner and then authenticate with the help of their Jio contact number. The number authentication on the website or the app will allow users to proceed further and then take part in the sale.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to the announcement, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant for the Galaxy M20 will be available for Rs 12,990 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,990. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 8,990 and the 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 7,990.

Double data offer will provide existing Reliance Jio users savings worth “up to Rs 3,110”. The company is not forgetting Jio users who made the purchase of Galaxy M series devices before this sale event as everyone who made the purchase on and after February 5, 2019, will be eligible for the offer. However, to take benefit of the offer, users need to be on a prepaid plan worth Rs 198 or Rs 299, on or after February 5.

The benefits offer will be available from February 5 until May 5, 2019. According to further details, the offer will be available in the form of 10 double data vouchers that can be used between February 5, 2019, till June 30, 2020. One thing to note here is that users need to be using the Indian version of Galaxy M10 and M20 to be eligible for the offer.