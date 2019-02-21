comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 exclusive sale for Reliance Jio users kicks off on February 22
News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 exclusive sale for Reliance Jio users kicks off on February 22

Interested buyers need to head to a specific window on Samsung.com to access the sale along with Jio.com and MyJio app.

  • Published: February 21, 2019 5:19 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20 2

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung has just teamed up with telecom giant Reliance Jio to hold an exclusive sale for potential buyers. According to the announcement, the sale will be held on February 22, 2019, from 12:00PM-1:00 PM for Jio users. The company claims that this sale will give Jio users a chance to get their hands on the device before other people trying to buy the device on Amazon Flash sales. As part of the sale, Reliance Jio will also offer exciting offers including “a special Double Data Offer” for Jio users on Galaxy M devices.

Interested buyers need to head to a specific window on Samsung.com to access the sale along with Jio.com and MyJio app. On the Jio.com website or the MyJio app, potential buyers need to click on the banner and then authenticate with the help of their Jio contact number. The number authentication on the website or the app will allow users to proceed further and then take part in the sale.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to the announcement, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant for the Galaxy M20 will be available for Rs 12,990 and the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 10,990. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage for the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 8,990 and the 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 7,990.

Double data offer will provide existing Reliance Jio users savings worth “up to Rs 3,110”. The company is not forgetting Jio users who made the purchase of Galaxy M series devices before this sale event as everyone who made the purchase on and after February 5, 2019, will be eligible for the offer. However, to take benefit of the offer, users need to be on a prepaid plan worth Rs 198 or Rs 299, on or after February 5.

Samsung Galaxy A series may launch on February 28 in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A series may launch on February 28 in India

The benefits offer will be available from February 5 until May 5, 2019. According to further details, the offer will be available in the form of 10 double data vouchers that can be used between February 5, 2019, till June 30, 2020. One thing to note here is that users need to be using the Indian version of Galaxy M10 and M20 to be eligible for the offer.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 21, 2019 5:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone
thumb-img
News
Maharashtra HSC exam 2019: Here's why this student will give her exams using an Apple iPad

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Ranveer Singh posts a flashy teaser for the upcoming ‘sexy’ smartphone

Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode

News

Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode

Most Popular

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users

Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020

Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users

News

Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users
Top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top smartphone deals of the day
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India pre-orders details out
Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode

News

Google Chrome for Android to soon get dark mode
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 8 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, नई अपडेट से फोन हो जाएगा बेहतर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ और Galaxy S10e भारत में कल से होगा प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

Gully Boy एक्टर Ranveer Singh ने सेक्सी अंदाज में टीज किया शाओमी Redmi Note 7

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने दी iPad से 12वीं का एग्जाम लिखने की अनुमति

मेकमायट्रिप ने होटल और फ्लाइट बुकिंग के लिए जीरो डाउन पेमेंट EMI ऑप्शन शुरू किया

News

Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users
News
Samsung Galaxy M exclusive sale for Jio users
Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020

News

Vodafone Idea to complete network integration by June 2020
Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study

News

Fuelled by 4G, India's data traffic surges 109% in 2018: Study
Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras

News

Oppo F11 Pro live video leaks, confirming lack of notch and rear-dual cameras
Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 clears FCC certification