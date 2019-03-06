comscore
Samsung Galaxy M20, M30 to go on flash sale tomorrow; Galaxy M10 already available on open sale

The flash sale for Samsung's Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 will kick off at 12PM.

  Published: March 6, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Samsung’s Galaxy M-series smartphones have got a good response since launch. With the new strategy to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Asus and Realme, Samsung has completely changed the strategy and it will be selling the Galaxy M-series smartphones online only via Amazon India. The entry-level Galaxy M10 has now gone on open sale and can be purchased for Rs 7,990 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,990.

The Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 will go on flash sale tomorrow (March 7) at 12:00PM. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model, whereas the higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,990. The Galaxy M30, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model, whereas the higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990.

Samsung Galaxy M20, M30 specifications and features

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. On the photography front, Samsung has incorporated a combination of dual rear sensors – 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle). For selfies, the device comes with an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The company has stuffed in a massive 5,000mAh battery, which offers support for fast charging via USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display running at a resolution of 1080x2280pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9, and is powered by an Exynos 7904 chipset. The Galaxy M30 comes with a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor is of 13-megapixel resolution, the second is a 5-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens, and third is a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Both smartphones ship with Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. They are equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and both come with connectivity options such as dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

5

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  Published Date: March 6, 2019 4:07 PM IST

