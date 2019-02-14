Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 from Samsung are going on fourth flash sale today. The sale will take place at 12:00PM today, and you can buy one from Amazon India. During the last three sales, the smartphones got sold out in minutes, and the same is expected this time around. In fact, Amazon has already mentioned that limited units will be available, so if you are planning to get your hands on any of the M-series devices, you’ll need to be quick.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 price in India

Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are offered in two storage variants. The M10 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 7,990, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,990. The M20, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the top end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 12,990.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 specifications and features

The affordable Galaxy M10 features a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU. In the photography department, you get a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Moving on to the Galaxy M20, it flaunts a slightly larger 6.3-inch Full HD+ display running at a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 CPU. In the photography department, you get a dual rear camera setup – 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both smartphones also come with dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.