comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM
News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 units will be available in limited quantity.

  • Published: February 14, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20 2

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

The Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 from Samsung are going on fourth flash sale today. The sale will take place at 12:00PM today, and you can buy one from Amazon India. During the last three sales, the smartphones got sold out in minutes, and the same is expected this time around. In fact, Amazon has already mentioned that limited units will be available, so if you are planning to get your hands on any of the M-series devices, you’ll need to be quick.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 price in India

Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 are offered in two storage variants. The M10 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 7,990, whereas the higher model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,990. The M20, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, whereas the top end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 12,990.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 specifications and features

The affordable Galaxy M10 features a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display that runs at a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU. In the photography department, you get a dual camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Moving on to the Galaxy M20, it flaunts a slightly larger 6.3-inch Full HD+ display running at a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is an Exynos 7904 CPU. In the photography department, you get a dual rear camera setup – 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both smartphones also come with dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 14, 2019 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets yet another unofficial Android Pie port
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A20 listed on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Honor Watch Magic, Honor Band 4 Running to soon go on sale via Amazon India

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
News
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Gaming

Valentine's Day 2019: PUBG plays matchmaker as couple meet in the game and get engaged

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

News

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM
Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases

News

Smartphone assembly in India picks up as ‘Completely Knocked Down’ manufacturing increases
Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online

News

Motorola P40 with Exynos 9610 SoC, 48-megapixel primary camera leaked online
Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch

News

Samsung officially confirms Galaxy S10e moniker ahead of February 20 launch
ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

News

ACT Fibernet offers free Amazon Fire TV Stick to subscribers on select plans

हिंदी समाचार

MWC 2019 में शाओमी पेश करेगी Mi MIX का 5G स्मार्टफोन!

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री मधुबाला को गूगल ने डूडल से किया सलाम

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

News

Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
News
Oppo F11 Pro live photos surface again; pre-orders to begin on February 22
Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display

News

Sony Xperia XA3, Xperia XA3 Ultra renders leak; show the CinemaWide display
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 to go on fourth flash sale today at 12PM
Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC

News

Nokia 9 PureView nomenclature with penta-camera setup confirmed by FCC
Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year

News

Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 4 coming this year