Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 third flash sale today at 12PM

Prices for the new Galaxy M-series smartphone start at Rs 7,990.

  • Published: February 12, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Last month, Samsung announced the new Galaxy M-series smartphones in India which brings a change in the company strategy. Replacing the Galaxy J-series and the On-Series, the new smartphones come with refreshed design and aggressive pricing. And just like the competitors, the M-series is only sold online. Both the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have already gone on two flash sales and sold out in minutes, and today, the company is holding the third flash sale at 12:00PM via Amazon India.

If you are looking forward to buy one, ensure that you are quick enough to complete the transaction as Samsung has already mentioned that there are limited stocks. Ensure that you login to Amazon India well in advance and it would be good if your credit / debit card details are already saved in the system, which will help in faster check out.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 price in India

The Galaxy M10 is offered in two storage variants – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage for Rs 7,990, and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 8,990. The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,990 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and Rs 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 specifications and features

Starting with the affordable Galaxy M10, it features a 6.22-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. Under the hood is Samsung’s Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU coupled with 2GB / 3GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB storage. There is dual rear camera setup at the back comprising of a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper at the front. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor, runs Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

The Galaxy M20, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.3-inch Full HD+ display supporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 CPU coupled with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB storage. At the back, you get a dual rear camera setup – 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C port. Both smartphones also come with dual SIM card slots, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7904 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: February 12, 2019 9:14 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर Watch Magic और Band 4 Running जल्द ही अमेजन पर होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

स्मार्टफोन से 1 अरब से ज्यादा लोगों के हो सकते हैं कान खराब

BSNL यूजर्स को मिल रही है 1 साल की फ्री अमेजन प्राइम मेंबरशिप

TECNO ने लॉन्च किए दो स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Infinix Days Sale: स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 4,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

