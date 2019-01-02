comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
News

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

News

The handset is listed to carry a 6.02-inch display and Samsung's own Exynos 7870 SoC.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 10:39 AM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18 (1)

Reports have suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three anticipated smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 – in January 2019. One of the M series smartphones – Samsung Galaxy M10 – has now been spotted on FCC. Recently, the alleged Galaxy M30 was spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications.

The new Galaxy M family of smartphones for Samsung is likely to kick off with three devices – the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. The Samsung Galaxy M10, which has now passed through FCC certification, reveals that the handset will carry a 6.02-inch display and Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 smartphone production in India kicks off: Report

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 smartphone production in India kicks off: Report

The Galaxy M10 is listing was spotted by Nashville Chatterclass. According to FCC listing, the handset is set to come with 3GB of RAM and two internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB. It will offer microSD card slot expandability up to 64GB. The FCC listing also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M10 will pack a 3,400mAh battery. The overall handset will measure at 155.7×75.8mm and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) First Look

Some rumors tipped the Galaxy M10 to include a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. The handset is said to carry one 13-megapixel rear camera and a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to cater entry-level segment for Samsung in India. Previous leaks and rumors have anticipated it to replace the existing Galaxy J series, but we will only know once Samsung officially reveals the lineup, which is rumored for this month.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 10:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
thumb-img
News
Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone available for Rs 1,415
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch
thumb-img
News
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM variant spotted on TENAA

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB RAM variant spotted on TENAA
Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch

News

Motorola One Power is getting a new update with December Android security patch

हिंदी समाचार

नोकिया 106 (2018) 1,415 रुपये की कीमत में यहां खरीद के लिए है उपलब्ध

AnTuTu पर  स्पॉट हुआ Sony Xperia XZ4 , फोन को लेकर हुए ये खुलासे

हुवावे के अगले बजट गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Y9 (2019) का लॉन्च टीजर अमेजन पर हुआ लाइव

इन डिवाइसों पर नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सएप

Fitbit Charge 3 फिटनेस ट्रैकर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
News
Google to charge Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Huawei, ZTE for Android apps in Q3
Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked screen protector reveals design; spotted on AnTuTu
Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future

News

Google Duo is all set to launch a low-light mode and group calls in future
Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon

News

Google Chrome to get dark theme on Windows 10, macOS and Linux soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications