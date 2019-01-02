Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

Reports have suggested that Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy M series with three anticipated smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 – in January 2019. One of the M series smartphones – Samsung Galaxy M10 – has now been spotted on FCC. Recently, the alleged Galaxy M30 was spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications.

The new Galaxy M family of smartphones for Samsung is likely to kick off with three devices – the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. The Samsung Galaxy M10, which has now passed through FCC certification, reveals that the handset will carry a 6.02-inch display and Samsung’s own Exynos 7870 SoC.

The Galaxy M10 is listing was spotted by Nashville Chatterclass. According to FCC listing, the handset is set to come with 3GB of RAM and two internal storage options of 16GB and 32GB. It will offer microSD card slot expandability up to 64GB. The FCC listing also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M10 will pack a 3,400mAh battery. The overall handset will measure at 155.7×75.8mm and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS out-of-the-box.

Some rumors tipped the Galaxy M10 to include a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone. The handset is said to carry one 13-megapixel rear camera and a single 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to cater entry-level segment for Samsung in India. Previous leaks and rumors have anticipated it to replace the existing Galaxy J series, but we will only know once Samsung officially reveals the lineup, which is rumored for this month.