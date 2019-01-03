comscore
Samsung Galaxy M10 support page live on Samsung India website; Galaxy M20 details leak

Samsung is planning to launch a number of smartphones as part of the lineup including Galaxy M10, M20, and M30.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 9:31 PM IST
Samsung seems to be working on its new Galaxy M series smartphones. The company is expected to reveal this new lineup later this month, and it is set to replace the existing Galaxy J and Galaxy On series in the mid-range and budget segments. According to previous reports, the company is planning to launch a number of smartphones as part of the lineup. According to the latest information, details about two of the upcoming Galaxy M devices, the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 have surfaced on the internet.

According to the information, the official support page for the Samsung Galaxy M10 was spotted on Samsung India website. The support page did not include much information about the specifications of the upcoming device. Though, we do know that the device model number for the M10 will be SM-M105G and M10DS. The device will come with dual-SIM slots in the country, and the presence of a support page confirms that the company is soon planning to launch the device. The support page was initially spotted by DroidShout. According to a previous report, the company is also planning to launch a third device under the banner of Galaxy M30 later this month.

A report by 91Mobiles also gave a glimpse of what we can expect from the Galaxy M20 in terms of specifications. The device was spotted on the website of Bluetooth SIG along with some key details. According to the listing, the device will run Bluetooth v5.0. The device is likely to be powered by Exynos 7904 SoC out-of-the-box, which is the latest processor for mid-range devices from the Exynos 7 SoC lineup.

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 spotted on FCC with key specifications

The listing also mentioned Exynos 7884 and Exynos 7885 which means that it is likely that other variants of the device or the Galaxy M lineup are likely to sport these processors. The report also stated that it is possible that the older prototype versions of the Galaxy M series, M20, in particular, were using these older processors. According to previous reports, we know that the M20 will come with Android 8.0 Oreo on the software end, and 6.3-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel, dual-camera setup on the back, and a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 9:31 PM IST

