Samsung Galaxy M10 gets February 2020 security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy M10 update rolls out with February 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy M10 update rolls out with February 2020 security patch

The Samsung Galaxy M10 latest update fixes a critical vulnerability in the device.

  • Published: February 20, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy M10 smartphone. The new update brings the latest February 2020 security patch to the smartphone. The changelog for the update does not specify any additional fixes or stability improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 update bumps up the software build version to M105GPUS4BTB1 and is currently rolling out for users based in Russia. The update has a firmware size of about 2.2 GB and it is based on the dated Android 9.0 Pie OS.

As per the changelog, the February 2020 security patch with the update fixes a severe critical vulnerability in the device. This exploit could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung‘s patch notes also detail 30 more improvements for the One UI interface and applications.

The Galaxy M10 latest security OTA update is rolling out in batches. So, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will also get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, the availability of the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Download and install.

Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy M10 feature, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 made its debut back in January 2019. The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch PLS TFT screen with HD+ (720×1560 pixels) resolution. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy M10 has an Exynos 7870 SoC paired with a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. It packs a 3,400 mAh battery and runs One UI custom skin. In terms of connectivity, the handset also supports Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  Published Date: February 20, 2020 5:08 PM IST

