comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Price, specifications and features compared
News

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Price, specifications and features compared

News

Here's the comparison between Samsung Galaxy M10, Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Realme 2.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10 M20 3

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

After a strong competition from Chinese OEMs in online e-commerce market, Samsung has now taken up the challenge with new Galaxy M lineup in India. The South Korean firm launched two smartphones yesterday, called the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. Both smartphones are meant for online consumers only, and will be exclusively available through Amazon and Samsung’s own online store.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 is company’s entry-level offering which competes directly with Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 and popular new Oppo sub-brand Realme’s smartphone in a 10k price segment. Samsung has tried to offer everything possible in the Galaxy M10 such as big-display with a tiny notch, dual-cameras, stylish looks and a good battery. Here is how the new M10 stacks up against Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Realme 2.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Design and Display

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy M10 boasts of a 6.2-inch infinity-V display with HD+ (720p) display. This display is very similar to the waterdrop-notch displays that you’ve seen in many Chinese smartphones now. In terms of design, the smartphone packs a polycarbonate uni-body design. On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with a regular 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. As far as the display and design of Realme 2 is concerned, the smartphone definitely looks better, but Samsung now has the best display in the segment. The Realme 2 features a diamond finish on the back and a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a regular notch and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions: On the right track

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions: On the right track

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Specifications

For the Galaxy M10, Samsung has uses its own Exynos chipset, which is an octa-core SoC. It is powered by Exynos 7870 processor. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage variants. It’ll pack 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage, as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Both come with microSD card support. When it comes to Xiaomi Redmi 6, you’ll find a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is again an octa-core processor and is among the first Xiaomi device with MediaTek processor in India.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

However, if you see raw performance alone then Realme 2 seems to have a clear edge. For starters, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU with eight Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The faster clock frequency is aided by a 14nm process, which offers faster performance without affecting the efficiency of the device. It also comes with an option for 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB of 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Camera

All three smartphones pack dual-rear camera. The Galaxy M10 packs a 13-megapixel f/1.9 shooter coupled with 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It can take images with up to 120 degree wide angle, which is first of its kind in this price segment. On the front, the M10 offers 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Realme 2 Review: Great design and battery life, but average display and camera

Also Read

Realme 2 Review: Great design and battery life, but average display and camera

Coming to the offering from Xiaomi, their Redmi 6 uses a combination of dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera setup on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Realme 2, on the other hand, has a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Price

The all-new Samsung Galaxy M10 with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 7,990, which is a very competitive price from Samsung this time around. The smartphone directly competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi 6. The base Redmi 6 also comes at Rs 7,999, but it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. When it comes to Galaxy M10 3GB model, the smartphone costs Rs 8,990, almost Rs 1,000 extra than Redmi 6. Having said that, the M10 offers bigger display with tiny notch, which is missing in Redmi 6. The last phone in the competition, the Realme 2, after a recent price revision costs Rs 9,499. This too offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, but offers bigger battery and a better design overall in this price segment.

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Comparison table

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Xiaomi Redmi 6 Realme 2
Display 6.2-inch HD+ 5.45-inch HD+ 6.2-inch HD+
Processor Exynos 7870
octa-core		 MediaTek Helio P22
octa-core 		Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
octa-core
RAM 2GB/3GB 3GB 3GB/4GB
Storage 16GB / 32GB
(expandable)		 32GB/64GB
(non-expandable)		 32GB/64GB
(expandable)
Rear Camera 13-megapixel+5-megapixel 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front Camera 5-megapixel 5-megapixel 8-megapixel
Battery 3,400mAh 3,000mAh 4,230mAh
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
OS Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable) Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradable)
Price Rs 7,990 (2GB/16GB)

Rs 8,990 (3GB/32GB)

 Rs 7,999 (3GB/32GB) Rs 9,499 (3GB/32GB)
Rs 10,990 (4GB/64GB)

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi 6

Xiaomi Redmi 6

7999

Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10)
MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP + 5MP
Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 26, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 24 released
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 9 Pie update with few new features
thumb-img
News
Redmi X with in-display fingerprint sensor may launch on February 15
thumb-img
Gaming
Over 70% Indians prefer playing PUBG on smartphones than any other platforms

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

Honor View20 India launch live updates

Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire

Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC

News

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC
Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

News

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report
Realme 2 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications

News

Realme 2 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Price, specifications and features compared

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: Price, specifications and features compared
Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

News

Samsung may buy company behind Oppo’s lossless zoom tech: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 2: परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है दमदार

Realme 2 आज एक बार फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

आसुस Zenfone 5Z स्मार्टफोन होगा और बेहतर, मिली नई अपडेट

Oneplus 5 और 5T को मिली नई Open Beta अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ गेमिंग मोड

MWC 2019 में नोकिया 9 होगा पेश, टीजर में दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरे वाला एक और स्मार्टफोन

News

Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC
News
Samsung's new 15W wireless charger passes FCC
Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report

News

Realme may be working on its own 'RealmeOS': Report
Honor View20 India launch live updates

News

Honor View20 India launch live updates
Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite codenames spotted; could be known as Elle, Vogue, and Marie Claire
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 leak hints at Snapdragon 855 SoC, 4,400mAh battery