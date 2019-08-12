comscore Samsung Galaxy M10s key specs, features leaked on Geekbench
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked online ahead of official launch
News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked online ahead of official launch

News

The Samsung Galaxy M10s, as the name suggests, will be a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy M10. There is currently no word on an official launch from Samsung. But a Geekbench listing hints at an imminent launch.

  • Published: August 12, 2019 10:57 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M10

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Samsung seems to be planning on launching an improved version of the Galaxy M10. A device with model number SM-M107F is listed on Geekbench, which is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M10s. The listing reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy M10s features, specifications

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Galaxy M10s is likely to be powered by a Exynos 7885 chipset. It will also feature 3GB of RAM and run Android Pie-based OneUI. The listing shows the smartphone scoring 1,217 in single-core tests, and 3,324 in multi-core tests.

There’s currently no word from Samsung on when it plans to launch the Galaxy M10s. But a Geekbench listing is an indication that a launch is not that far off. It could launch in a matter of weeks, if not in a couple of months.

Samsung Galaxy M10 features, specifications

As the name suggests, the Galaxy M10s seems to be a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy M10. The smartphone originally launched in India back in January this year. The smartphone’s prices originally started from Rs 7,990, but it has recently got a price cut. You can now get your hands on the Galaxy M10 for Rs 6,990. This variant comes with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM. The top model comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, and costs Rs 7,990. The smartphone is available via Amazon India, and Samsung’s India e-store.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10
Price 6990
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10

5

7990

Android 8.1 Oreo
Exynos 7870 octa-core
Dual - 13MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 12, 2019 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
News
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

News

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

News

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

Most Popular

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked
Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

News

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor
OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26

News

OnePlus TV series may launch on September 26
Tata Sky Binge Review

Review

Tata Sky Binge Review
Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 to play PUBG Mobile

हिंदी समाचार

Realme भारत में 20 अगस्त को लॉन्च करेगी Realme 5 सीरीज का स्मार्टफोन

Reliance AGM 2019 : रिलायंस की सालाना बैठक ऐसे देखें लाइव, JioGigaFiber और Jio Phone 3 हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google Doodle : इसरो की नींव रखने वाले महान भारतीय वैज्ञानिक विक्रम साराभाई को गूगल ने यूं किया याद

भारत में उत्पादन दोगुना करेगा ओप्पो

Airtel Best Prepaid Plan : 300 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलेगा डेली 2.5 GB डाटा

News

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
News
Xiaomi MIJIA Air Purifier 3 launched in China
Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras

News

Next-gen iPad Pro models could sport triple rear cameras
Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack

News

Apple's contacts app on iPhone vulnerable to SQLite hack
Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s key features leaked
Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor

News

Samsung debuts 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor