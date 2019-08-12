Samsung seems to be planning on launching an improved version of the Galaxy M10. A device with model number SM-M107F is listed on Geekbench, which is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy M10s. The listing reveals some key specifications of the upcoming Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy M10s features, specifications

As per the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Galaxy M10s is likely to be powered by a Exynos 7885 chipset. It will also feature 3GB of RAM and run Android Pie-based OneUI. The listing shows the smartphone scoring 1,217 in single-core tests, and 3,324 in multi-core tests.

There’s currently no word from Samsung on when it plans to launch the Galaxy M10s. But a Geekbench listing is an indication that a launch is not that far off. It could launch in a matter of weeks, if not in a couple of months.

Samsung Galaxy M10 features, specifications

As the name suggests, the Galaxy M10s seems to be a slightly tweaked version of the Galaxy M10. The smartphone originally launched in India back in January this year. The smartphone’s prices originally started from Rs 7,990, but it has recently got a price cut. You can now get your hands on the Galaxy M10 for Rs 6,990. This variant comes with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM. The top model comes with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, and costs Rs 7,990. The smartphone is available via Amazon India, and Samsung’s India e-store.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10 Price 6990 Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 6.2-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 3,400mAh

