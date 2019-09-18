comscore Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India: Prices, features, review, offers
Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India: Price, features, specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy M10s is a refreshed version of the Galaxy M10. It costs Rs 8,999, and will go on sale in the country starting September 29.

  Published: September 18, 2019 3:31 PM IST
Along with launching the Galaxy M30s, Samsung today also launched the Galaxy M10s smartphone. As the name suggests, this is the successor to the Galaxy M10. This device originally launched back in January this year. Read on to find out everything on the Samsung Galaxy M10s launch.

Samsung Galaxy M10s launch: Price in India, availability

The Galaxy M10s costs Rs 8,999 in India, and for that you get 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM. This is however an introductory price, and is likely to go up at a later date. In comparison, the Galaxy M10 is available in India for Rs 6,990. Buyers can choose between Piano Black and Stone Blue colors. The Galaxy M10s will go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung’s India online storage starting September 29.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications go, the Samsung Galaxy M10s features a 6.40-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. Under the hood is an Exynos 7884 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. The internal memory mentioned above is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the Galaxy M10s comes with a dual-camera setup. This consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Security of the device is taken care of by a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the dual-SIM Galaxy M10s runs Android 9 Pie.

Features Samsung Galaxy M10
Price 6990
Chipset Exynos 7870 octa-core
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.2-inch HD+
Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 5MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 3,400mAh

